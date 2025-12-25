Wishes for MT5 - page 84
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Good night.
When working in MetaEditor, I noticed that it would be great if, when writing the #include directive, a list of files available in the directory would appear after the < or ". It would be much more convenient, in my opinion, to work with this directive.
Good night.
When working in MetaEditor, I noticed that it would be great if, when writing the #include directive, a list of files available in the corresponding directory would drop down after < or ". It would be much more convenient, in my opinion to work with this directive.
What's the convenience?
I propose to learn a simple method, write the inclusion, when you need to connect, copy the name and paste it in the place of connection, works perfectly, especially it is not such a frequent operation to bother with this.
What's the convenience?
I suggest to master a simple method, write an inluder, when you need to connect, copy its name and paste it in the place of connection, works perfectly, especially it is not such a frequent operation to bother with it.
Is it inconvenient? Is it much more convenient to copy? I would supportmi__x__an in his request, only I do not know the overhead costs to implement this on the part of developers.
And one more thing - most often inludes are not written independently, but are included from third-party libraries. Not the greatest joy to sort out the intricacies of folders, then open the desired file, copy its name and so on, that is the fail-safe way, kindly offered by you. But what about nested paths?
Good night.
When working in MetaEditor, I noticed that it would be great if, when writing the #include directive, a list of files available in the directory would appear after the < or ". It would be much more convenient, in my opinion, to work with this directive.
mi__x__an:
It would be much more convenient, in my opinion, to work with this directive.
It would be great if, when writing the #include directive, a list of available files in the directory would drop down after < or ".
mi__x__an:
It would be much more convenient, in my opinion, to work with this directive.
+1000. I personally miss the functionality of being able to jump to other modules in place of a certain function or class declaration.
+1000. Another thing I personally miss is the functionality to allow you to jump to other modules in place of a specific function or class declaration.
Of all the pluses, no one has answered the straightforward question: What is the convenience?
You have to write directive #include and get a list of 300 files, and then you have to keep going up and down in search of the needed one, files are all in general list, both local and global inluded (otherwise it won't work), or just global (problems with local inclusion), or just local (problems with global inclusion). In short, a lot of hassle, and all for what? What's the over-objective? To automate (to make for one click) what you can do with two clicks of a keyboard?
I am not convinced yet, Ctrl+C --> Ctrl+V and that's it. From 3000 lines of code, this need occurs 5-10 times.
You'd better improve for substitution, if you create a nested for, it is not i but j.
and when creating a class with tab, you can not copy the name so that it changes immediately in the constructor and destructor.
Imho, these points are more relevant.
Of all the pluses, no one has answered the straightforward question: What is the convenience?
You write #include directive and get a list of 300 files, and start bouncing up and down in search of the needed one, files are all in general list, both local and global inclusions (otherwise it won't work), or just global (problems with local inclusion), or just local (problems with global inclusion). In short, a lot of hassle, and all for what? What's the over-objective? To automate (to make for one click), what you can do with two clicks of your keyboard?
I am not convinced yet, Ctrl+C --> Ctrl+V and that's it. From 3000 lines of code, this need occurs 5-10 times.
You'd better improve for substitution, if you create a nested for, it is not i but j.
and when creating a class with tab, you can't just copy and paste the name, so it would change in the constructor and destructor at once.
Imho, these points are more relevant.
Local or global files/folders depends on whether it starts with '' '' or ''<''.
For example, with me it would look like this:
I type <, the list comes up:
Arrays\
ChartObjects\
Charts\
Common\
Expert\
Files\
Indicators\
Strings\
Trade\
Entering further C, I'm left with a list:
ChartObjects\
Charts\
Common.
I keep typing So, there's a list:
Common\.
I press inter, it comes up:
<Common\.
and then the list pops up:
ANN\
BMP\
Color\
File\
GA\
HPF\
Monitor\
RND\
Scale\
Symbols\.
I select GA\.
The list of files pops up:
C_UGA.mqh
C_UGA old.mqh
C_UGA_m.mqh.
I choose C_UGA.mqh. It turns out to be a ready directive:
<Common\GA\C_UGA.mqh>.
It is simple, clear and fast. Even if you have thousands of folders and files, this way it's very easy to choose what you need.
ZZY. And there is something to be improved, and it doesn't matter in what sequence there will be improvements, as long as they are there in general. By the way, I'm not a professional programmer and it's hard for me to keep in my head the whole project, so I almost don't use ME now, because it has very weak ability to control classes, functions and other project stuff.
But, I don't give up hope that with time, ME will grow to this: