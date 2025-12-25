Wishes for MT5 - page 9
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There is a simple situation on MT4 where the lock is not managed by the netting approach.
Is it possible to set a (broker) minimum position size on MT5?
If so, how do you solve the above situation on MT5?
I think that all the unhealthy hype around locks/netting can be easily removed by introducing a pair of pendants canceled at breakthrough instead of (or better yet, simultaneously with) a TP/STL pair.
Then the writing of a library imitating the MT4 approach to trading becomes a simple matter. Someone will instantly write such a library in the form of an easy-to-use object and post it in codebase.
// Maybe even me :)
Sincerely wonder why MetaQuotes has not done this until now.
Good afternoon. A couple of suggestions on ergonomics:
1. Make a hotkey (e.g. "CTRL") to temporarily, while it is pressed, disable "Auto-scrolling" of the chart. Press "CTRL" and move the chart, change the mark-up, edit the trend line, etc., release "CTRL" and the chart will automatically return to its initial position.
2. Add to the window "New Order" (you can open it by pressing F9) the possibility to set stop and profit for the specified amount of points in the same way as it is done in the window of position changing.
Regards.
Good afternoon. A couple of suggestions on ergonomics:
1. Make a hotkey (e.g. "CTRL") to temporarily, while it is pressed, disable "Auto-scrolling" of the chart. Press "CTRL" and move the chart, change the mark-up, edit the trend line, etc., release "CTRL" and the chart automatically returned to its initial position.
2. Add to the window "New Order" (you can open it by pressing F9) the possibility to set stop and profit for the specified amount of points in the same way as it is done in the window of position changing.
Regards.
Please see the"Client Terminal Settings/Trading " section in the Help:
Trading
This tab contains grouped settings for order opening. Parameters that are set from here facilitate the work when opening orders and cannot cause critical changes in the terminal.
These options allow setting default parameters when opening orders:
Cheers, everyone!
Wishes... what to wish for... ...something...
There's a shortage of a calculator that would always hang on top of the application (or be able to stick to the side or "dock" somewhere) and be able to catch price values from a chart. I think the operations that such a calculator can do are clear to everyone.
Oh, I just remembered.
It would be nice to be able to rotate the sheet (portrait-album) when previewing the chart print, but it only shows the portrait.
And...
The chart in the graphical object "graph" would be really cool, if the indicators could be applied to the charts. It would be great if it could be attached to a chart as a "graph" object and let's see, for example, the daily trend with some indicator. It would be a beauty.
Z.I. "I take this opportunity to say hello to my mother..."
Doesn't work, with or without hologram, lines and other objects are always on top, unless "Draw object as background" is checked.
, we have to delete it and reopen
if the market situation in the trader's view
requires a change in the order volume.
This happens because
in the menu of the window with pending orders
in the order modification mode there is no
item for the number of lots. This means that you have to perform two operations instead of one
.
This is a long and distracting process,
because it is annoying to have to perform
additional operations.
In mt5 this is unacceptable because, imho
this platform is oriented to work
with counter orders, then pending orders menu
would be nice to add a "volumes" item.
I'd like to see it:
1. in ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE the following: PRICE_AVERAGE == (PRICE_OPEN + PRICE_CLOSE) / 2,
with appropriate change in int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, // size of array price[]
const int prev_calculated, // bars processed at the previous call
const int begin, //where significant data begin
const double& price[]) // array for calculation
2. in the "Market Watch" window to display (besides Ask, Bid) change of prices of the pair in % to Open
and have possibility to sort columns alphabetically and/or change of pair's price.
Thank you.
order management interface.
It is slow and inconvenient.
And if you add a mode with possibility to minimize
order management window into a vertical
floating bar with a word width and a dropdown menu
submenus when you click on the word to the right or to the left depending on
depending on current position of the bar
in the terminal window as it happens on websites.
It's just that the window we have now
takes up too much space. And if
you have to work with several open
windows on the desktop, the graph, with the partially
partially left visible part of the entire terminal
disappear under the window of order managing.
It turns out that it is impossible to switch to another
work leaving the terminal with the
It turns out that we cannot switch to another job leaving the terminal with the order managing window in the active mode. In other words, you either trade
or do something else.
is uncomfortable. But trading is not the only one.