Wishes for MT5 - page 9

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getch:

There is a simple situation on MT4 where the lock is not managed by the netting approach.

Is it possible to set a (broker) minimum position size on MT5?

If so, how do you solve the above situation on MT5?

I think that all the unhealthy hype around locks/netting can be easily removed by introducing a pair of pendants canceled at breakthrough instead of (or better yet, simultaneously with) a TP/STL pair.

Then the writing of a library imitating the MT4 approach to trading becomes a simple matter. Someone will instantly write such a library in the form of an easy-to-use object and post it in codebase.

// Maybe even me :)

Sincerely wonder why MetaQuotes has not done this until now.

 

Good afternoon. A couple of suggestions on ergonomics:

1. Make a hotkey (e.g. "CTRL") to temporarily, while it is pressed, disable "Auto-scrolling" of the chart. Press "CTRL" and move the chart, change the mark-up, edit the trend line, etc., release "CTRL" and the chart will automatically return to its initial position.

2. Add to the window "New Order" (you can open it by pressing F9) the possibility to set stop and profit for the specified amount of points in the same way as it is done in the window of position changing.

Regards.

 
fugas34:

Good afternoon. A couple of suggestions on ergonomics:

1. Make a hotkey (e.g. "CTRL") to temporarily, while it is pressed, disable "Auto-scrolling" of the chart. Press "CTRL" and move the chart, change the mark-up, edit the trend line, etc., release "CTRL" and the chart automatically returned to its initial position.

2. Add to the window "New Order" (you can open it by pressing F9) the possibility to set stop and profit for the specified amount of points in the same way as it is done in the window of position changing.

Regards.

Please see the"Client Terminal Settings/Trading " section in the Help:

Trading

This tab contains grouped settings for order opening. Parameters that are set from here facilitate the work when opening orders and cannot cause critical changes in the terminal.

These options allow setting default parameters when opening orders:

  • Use symbol - this option allows you to set the substitution of a financial instrument in the position opening window. The option "Automatic" means that the symbol of the active chart will be set in this field, "Last used" - the symbol of a previous trade will be substituted in this field. If you select the "Default" option, then in the activated field on the right you can specify a specific financial instrument, which will always be automatically selected when opening a position.
  • Use volume - this option allows you to configure the substitution of a certain volume in the position opening window. The "Last used" option means that the field will be filled with the volume of the previous trade. If you choose the "Default" option, a specific volume can be specified in the field that activates to the right; it will always be automatically placed in the position opening window.
  • Use deviation - instrument price might change during order creation. As a result, the price of the order will not correspond to the market price and the position will not be opened. The "Use deviation" option allows you to avoid this. If you select the "Default" option in the field on the right, you can set the maximum permitted deviation of price from the value specified in the order. If there is a price discrepancy, the program will modify the order itself to allow you to open a new position. If you specify the "Last Used" parameter, the deviation of the previous open position will be substituted in the order opening window.
  • Use Stop Levels - use this option to specify how Stop Loss and Take Profit levels will be set when placing orders or modifying positions. If you select the option "in points" stop levels will be specified in the number of points from the order placing price. If the option "in prices" is selected, stop levels will need to be set at a specific price level.

 
Yes, thank you, that's what we need. I would like to add to the first point. This key could disable several functions at once, say autoscroll and graphical order control.
 

Cheers, everyone!

Wishes... what to wish for... ...something...

There's a shortage of a calculator that would always hang on top of the application (or be able to stick to the side or "dock" somewhere) and be able to catch price values from a chart. I think the operations that such a calculator can do are clear to everyone.

Oh, I just remembered.

It would be nice to be able to rotate the sheet (portrait-album) when previewing the chart print, but it only shows the portrait.

And...

The chart in the graphical object "graph" would be really cool, if the indicators could be applied to the charts. It would be great if it could be attached to a chart as a "graph" object and let's see, for example, the daily trend with some indicator. It would be a beauty.

Z.I. "I take this opportunity to say hello to my mother..."

 

Doesn't work, with or without hologram, lines and other objects are always on top, unless "Draw object as background" is checked.

 
When trying to change a pending order
, we have to delete it and reopen
if the market situation in the trader's view
requires a change in the order volume.
This happens because
in the menu of the window with pending orders
in the order modification mode there is no
item for the number of lots. This means that you have to perform two operations instead of one
.
This is a long and distracting process,
because it is annoying to have to perform
additional operations.
In mt5 this is unacceptable because, imho
this platform is oriented to work
with counter orders, then pending orders menu
would be nice to add a "volumes" item.
 

I'd like to see it:

1. in ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE the following: PRICE_AVERAGE == (PRICE_OPEN + PRICE_CLOSE) / 2,
with appropriate change in int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, // size of array price[]
const int prev_calculated, // bars processed at the previous call
const int begin, //where significant data begin
const double& price[]) // array for calculation

2. in the "Market Watch" window to display (besides Ask, Bid) change of prices of the pair in % to Open
and have possibility to sort columns alphabetically and/or change of pair's price.

Thank you.

 
All trading programmes have an awkward
order management interface.
It is slow and inconvenient.
And if you add a mode with possibility to minimize
order management window into a vertical
floating bar with a word width and a dropdown menu
submenus when you click on the word to the right or to the left depending on
depending on current position of the bar
in the terminal window as it happens on websites.
It's just that the window we have now
takes up too much space. And if
you have to work with several open
windows on the desktop, the graph, with the partially
partially left visible part of the entire terminal
disappear under the window of order managing.
It turns out that it is impossible to switch to another
work leaving the terminal with the
It turns out that we cannot switch to another job leaving the terminal with the order managing window in the active mode. In other words, you either trade
or do something else.
is uncomfortable. But trading is not the only one.
[Deleted]  
I think it would be very convenient to carry out multicurrency analysis in MT5, if the terminal tools could combine some charts, synchronizing by time(done on MT4) and by timeframe with scale (bar width). The only problem is that MT5, as well as MT4 also have skipped bars, so there may be unsynchronization along the whole chart width. Maybe, it makes sense using the terminal means (as an option in chart properties) to visualize (only visualization without access to those bars through MQL5) missed bars.
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