MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 52
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2298 - setting a customised commission. But it is not taken into account.
We are working on that. This is the very first version of customisation of the trade group at all
This is not directly related to the tester, but it is a hindrance when testing: In addition to compilation, I want a code checking function. All the same, but without changing ex5 (and code optimization). When there is a long hours of automatic optimization going on, working on the code, and you don't want it to affect the performance of the instance.
Make please start testing by hotkey. For example, by F7 to trigger the "Start" button. Work in MetaEditor, compile the Expert Advisor, switch by Alt+Tab to MetaTrader window and start testing by F7.
There is a debug on history, Ctrl+F5
There is a debug on history, Ctrl+F5
Thank you! Why on Ctrl+F5 programmatically set a sign "visual mode with display of charts, indicators and trade" and accordingly the window of visual testing is started? How to start testing in the normal mode by Ctrl+F5?
Visualisation is switched off, the visualisation window is not among the open ones. Six local Agents are enabled.
Metatester64.exe in processes. Disappears after a few minutes, then starts up.
This EA reproduces the situation
Start, then press Stop. After which Start is no longer able to start anything.
Build 2300. In pips mode the volume is now taken into account, Thank you!
However, the profit of InOut trades in this mode is calculated incorrectly.
If you run it in normal mode, the profit is correct.
Therefore, the pips mode is not working now in Netting (it shows overstated profit).