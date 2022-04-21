MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 52

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2298 - setting a customised commission. But it is not taken into account.
 
fxsaber:
2298 - setting a customised commission. But it is not taken into account.

We are working on that. This is the very first version of customisation of the trade group at all

 
does mt5 take into account transaction fees when optimising?
 
Please make the test start with a hotkey. For example, by F7 to trigger the "Start" button. Work in MetaEditor, compile the Expert Advisor, switch by Alt+Tab to MetaTrader window and start testing by F7.
 
In the few minutes I spent studying build 2298 (and backtracking), I noticed an innovation - the ability to set the max. number of orders and positions. Very good idea, but you have to set max. lot as well. And these values should not only limit server settings, but also expand them. This is needed when testing on cent servers, where the limits are very draconian. Mostly, of course, lot limits get in the way, which makes it impossible to test properly with MM apart from fix. lot.
 

This is not directly related to the tester, but it is a hindrance when testing: In addition to compilation, I want a code checking function. All the same, but without changing ex5 (and code optimization). When there is a long hours of automatic optimization going on, working on the code, and you don't want it to affect the performance of the instance.

 
npats2007:
Make please start testing by hotkey. For example, by F7 to trigger the "Start" button. Work in MetaEditor, compile the Expert Advisor, switch by Alt+Tab to MetaTrader window and start testing by F7.

There is a debug on history, Ctrl+F5

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

There is a debug on history, Ctrl+F5

Thank you! Why on Ctrl+F5 programmatically set a sign "visual mode with display of charts, indicators and trade" and accordingly the window of visual testing is started? How to start testing in the normal mode by Ctrl+F5?

 
Build 2300. Tester Log. 
2020.01.22 23:29:55.645 Core 1  EURUSD : real ticks begin from 2019.11.01 00:00:00 // ничего после этой строки не происходило, поэтому в итоге нажал Стоп.
2020.01.22 23:30:48.176 Core 1  disconnected
2020.01.22 23:30:48.176 Core 1  connection closed
2020.01.22 23:30:48.177 Tester  stopped by user
2020.01.22 23:30:54.668 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2017.03.21 00:00 // Нажал Старт.
2020.01.22 23:30:54.668 Tester  EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2019.09.02 00:00
2020.01.22 23:30:54.668 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2020.01.22 23:30:54.668 Core 1  connected
2020.01.22 23:30:54.686 Core 1  disconnected
2020.01.22 23:30:54.686 Core 1  connection closed
2020.01.22 23:31:00.696 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2017.03.21 00:00 // Нажал Старт.
2020.01.22 23:31:00.696 Tester  EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2019.09.02 00:00
2020.01.22 23:31:00.696 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2020.01.22 23:31:00.696 Core 1  connected
2020.01.22 23:31:00.713 Core 1  disconnected
2020.01.22 23:31:00.713 Core 1  connection closed
2020.01.22 23:31:14.295 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2017.03.21 00:00 // Нажал Старт.
2020.01.22 23:31:14.295 Tester  EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2019.09.02 00:00
2020.01.22 23:31:14.295 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2020.01.22 23:31:14.295 Core 1  connected
2020.01.22 23:31:14.312 Core 1  disconnected
2020.01.22 23:31:14.313 Core 1  connection closed
2020.01.22 23:31:24.226 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2017.03.21 00:00 // Нажал Старт.
2020.01.22 23:31:24.226 Tester  EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2019.09.02 00:00
2020.01.22 23:31:24.226 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2020.01.22 23:31:24.226 Core 1  connected
2020.01.22 23:31:24.245 Core 1  disconnected
2020.01.22 23:31:24.245 Core 1  connection closed
2020.01.22 23:31:34.830 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2017.03.21 00:00 // Нажал Старт.
2020.01.22 23:31:34.830 Tester  EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2019.09.02 00:00
2020.01.22 23:31:34.830 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2020.01.22 23:31:34.830 Core 1  connected
2020.01.22 23:31:34.847 Core 1  disconnected
2020.01.22 23:31:34.847 Core 1  connection closed

Visualisation is switched off, the visualisation window is not among the open ones. Six local Agents are enabled.

Metatester64.exe in processes. Disappears after a few minutes, then starts up.


This EA reproduces the situation

double OnTester()
{
  while (!IsStopped())
    ;
    
  return(0);
}


Start, then press Stop. After which Start is no longer able to start anything.

 

Build 2300. In pips mode the volume is now taken into account, Thank you!


However, the profit of InOut trades in this mode is calculated incorrectly.


If you run it in normal mode, the profit is correct.



Therefore, the pips mode is not working now in Netting (it shows overstated profit).

1...454647484950515253545556575859...84
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