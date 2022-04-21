MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 53
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Peak mode is slower than normal mode.
Pips
Conventional
Playback is stable.
After Optimisation, the Backtest tab turned out to be completely blank (report - all white). In Transactions display mode it's like this.
How to reproduce it - I don't understand. The Graph tab is fine.
MetaQuotes-Beta
How to find this server? When opening a new account only MetaQuotes-Demo is offered
How do I find this server? When opening a new account only MetaQuotes-Demo is offered
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I don't have one...
This is the first time I have encountered a situation on my EA where the GA result does not coincide with a single pass. All passes are different.
The result of a full search is the same. Build 2305.
I have a feeling that in opt at genetics the input parameters of each pass are not written quite correctly.
I don't have one...
Use the beta update from the Help menu.
I always do. But it doesn't always have the versions reported here.
So you didn't manage to register an account on the beta?