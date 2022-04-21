MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 53

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Peak mode is slower than normal mode.


Pips

2020.01.23 00:21:28.152 Core 1  pass 0 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:02.227
2020.01.23 00:21:29.616 Core 1  pass 1 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.463
2020.01.23 00:21:30.849 Core 1  pass 2 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.233
2020.01.23 00:21:32.098 Core 1  pass 3 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.248
2020.01.23 00:21:33.553 Core 1  pass 4 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.455
2020.01.23 00:21:34.973 Core 1  pass 5 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.419
2020.01.23 00:21:36.454 Core 1  pass 6 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.481
2020.01.23 00:21:37.651 Core 1  pass 7 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.196
2020.01.23 00:21:37.651 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 8
2020.01.23 00:21:37.661 Statistics      optimization done in 0 minutes 12 seconds
2020.01.23 00:21:37.661 Statistics      shortest pass 0:00:01.196, longest pass 0:00:02.227, average pass 0:00:01.465


Conventional

2020.01.23 00:22:40.544 Core 1  pass 0 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:02.274
2020.01.23 00:22:42.098 Core 1  pass 1 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.554
2020.01.23 00:22:43.448 Core 1  pass 2 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.350
2020.01.23 00:22:44.640 Core 1  pass 3 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.192
2020.01.23 00:22:45.860 Core 1  pass 4 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.220
2020.01.23 00:22:47.768 Core 1  pass 5 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:00.967
2020.01.23 00:22:47.768 Core 1  pass 6 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:00.939
2020.01.23 00:22:48.964 Core 1  pass 7 returned result 130.850000 in 0:00:01.195
2020.01.23 00:22:48.964 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 8
2020.01.23 00:22:48.974 Statistics      optimization done in 0 minutes 11 seconds
2020.01.23 00:22:48.974 Statistics      shortest pass 0:00:00.939, longest pass 0:00:02.274, average pass 0:00:01.336


Playback is stable.

 

After Optimisation, the Backtest tab turned out to be completely blank (report - all white). In Transactions display mode it's like this.


How to reproduce it - I don't understand. The Graph tab is fine.

 
I can't understand the exact reproduction algorithm, but very often the input parameter values in the Tester are reset after compiling the EA or switching the account.
 
fxsaber:

MetaQuotes-Beta

How to find this server? When opening a new account only MetaQuotes-Demo is offered

 
Artyom Trishkin:

How do I find this server? When opening a new account only MetaQuotes-Demo is offered

.

 
fxsaber:

.

I don't have one...

 

This is the first time I have encountered a situation on my EA where the GA result does not coincide with a single pass. All passes are different.

The result of a full search is the same. Build 2305.


I have a feeling that in opt at genetics the input parameters of each pass are not written quite correctly.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

I don't have one...

Use the beta update from the Help menu.
 
MetaQuotes:
Use the beta update from the Help menu.
I always do. But it doesn't always have the versions reported here.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
I always do. But it doesn't always have the versions reported here.

So you didn't manage to register an account on the beta?

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