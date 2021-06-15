1200 subscribers!!! - page 46
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Yay ho ho ho! cool, well done Taras, it's going well! 1925
I thought it would be 2,000 by the end of February, but the plan is ready.
How talented he is!
Do the DCs have their own price?
And now let's imagine the following situation. If we have a signal on a market with many subscribers, most of them are on this market, we can move prices. We give a false signal to zombies and set all tomatoes in the right direction. Since cent accounts are traded in the brokerage company, the price will move in the direction of zombie positions. And we quietly and modestly take the cream))
How many traders do we have in our site? People tend to open an account in the same place as the provider.
Robo has a small slippage with other brokerage companies as well. But even if in the same brokerage company, they will open a normal account, not cent. It is unprofitable to copy to cent.
But theoretically, of course, this situation may occur with swinging, but not for 2000 traders from different brokerage companies in total but for thousands of subscribers in one brokerage company provided not a single cent goes to the interbank.
It's time to close this thread, and open a new one, with the number of 2000.
It is interesting that such tricks, on the forum are not considered advertising.
And when I did the same with a product from the market, showing the amount of drawdown without the name and name, then 5 minutes later the topic was removed, and I was sent to the ban for a week.
I wonder if I showed not the drawdown, but the amount of profits or the number of reviews, I would have received a reward?
It's not Taras who has the talent here, it's the MQL platform itself. We hope we will not get banned again.
I don't think Robo has that much slippage with other brokerage companies. But even if they are in the same brokerage company, they will open a normal account, not cents. I don't think it is profitable to copy them on penny accounts.
What's the matter with everybody today, is everyone already warm or what? )))
It's time to close this thread, and open a new one, with the number of 2000.
It's interesting that such tricks, on the forum are not considered advertising.
And when I did the same with a product from the market, showing the amount of drawdown without specifying the name and name, then 5 minutes later the topic was removed, and I was sent to ban for a week.
I wonder if I showed not the drawdown, but the amount of profit or the number of reviews, I would have received a reward ?
What's the matter with everybody today, is everyone already warm or what? )))The thing is that this signal is the most important from MQ once gave an example. Politeness, you see...
And why in the middle of the list only to look? In the beginning there are many ECN with slippage 0.00 ))))
And also there are ECN, for which the slippage 0.3 of the fifth digit does not influence at all.
In addition, the part in your picture shows smaller figures, i.e. it is not the same for all, but an individual approach.
What's the matter with everybody today, are they all getting warm or what? )))The thing is that this signal the most important of the MQ once gave as an example. Polite, you see...
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