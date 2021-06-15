1200 subscribers!!! - page 46

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Yuriy Zaytsev:
Yay ho ho ho! cool, well done Taras, it's going well! 1925
I thought it would be 2,000 by the end of February, but the plan is ready.
How talented he is!
It's not Taras who has talent, but MQLQLQLS itself. We hope we will not get banned again.
 
Igor Volodin:
Do the DCs have their own price?
It is necessary to check with each of them ))
 
Vitalie Postolache:
Alexey Volchanskiy:
And now let's imagine the following situation. If we have a signal on a market with many subscribers, most of them are on this market, we can move prices. We give a false signal to zombies and set all tomatoes in the right direction. Since cent accounts are traded in the brokerage company, the price will move in the direction of zombie positions. And we quietly and modestly take the cream))
Only not all of the subscribers will be in the same brokerage company as provider, moreover, in cent account. I cannot copy paid signal on cent account, even if my subscription to the signal is only $20/month. Unless you have 40-50% monthly and your deposit is more than 10k, you will have enough money to pay for subscription and VPS)))
They prefer to open accounts with Robo brokers who have Slippage in their accounts. People tend to open an account in the same place as the provider.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
How many traders do we have in our site? People tend to open an account in the same place as the provider.

Robo has a small slippage with other brokerage companies as well. But even if in the same brokerage company, they will open a normal account, not cent. It is unprofitable to copy to cent.

But theoretically, of course, this situation may occur with swinging, but not for 2000 traders from different brokerage companies in total but for thousands of subscribers in one brokerage company provided not a single cent goes to the interbank.

 

It's time to close this thread, and open a new one, with the number of 2000.

It is interesting that such tricks, on the forum are not considered advertising.

And when I did the same with a product from the market, showing the amount of drawdown without the name and name, then 5 minutes later the topic was removed, and I was sent to the ban for a week.

I wonder if I showed not the drawdown, but the amount of profits or the number of reviews, I would have received a reward?

 
Marat Khabiev:
It's not Taras who has the talent here, it's the MQL platform itself. We hope we will not get banned again.
But if you need to be banned again. If the will of the landlord is respected, then don't worry.)

 
Vitalie Postolache:
I don't think Robo has that much slippage with other brokerage companies. But even if they are in the same brokerage company, they will open a normal account, not cents. I don't think it is profitable to copy them on penny accounts.

What's the matter with everybody today, is everyone already warm or what? )))

hhch

Petros Shatakhtsyan:

It's time to close this thread, and open a new one, with the number of 2000.

It's interesting that such tricks, on the forum are not considered advertising.

And when I did the same with a product from the market, showing the amount of drawdown without specifying the name and name, then 5 minutes later the topic was removed, and I was sent to ban for a week.

I wonder if I showed not the drawdown, but the amount of profit or the number of reviews, I would have received a reward ?

The thing is that this signal is the most important one in MQ. Politeness, you see.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

What's the matter with everybody today, is everyone already warm or what? )))

The thing is that this signal is the most important from MQ once gave an example. Politeness, you see...

And why in the middle of the list only to look? In the beginning there are many ECN with slippage 0.00 ))))

And also there are ECN, for which the slippage 0.3 of the fifth digit does not influence at all.

In addition, the part in your picture shows smaller figures, i.e. it is not the same for all, but an individual approach.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

What's the matter with everybody today, are they all getting warm or what? )))

The thing is that this signal the most important of the MQ once gave as an example. Polite, you see...
Yeah, politeness too.
 

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