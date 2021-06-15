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Right now I'm using one of the signals called Hamster or Hamster with 4.5 million subscribers and 2k subscribers themselves, there's a little panic about the drawdown!
Oh, a fryer. I'll have to check it out.
Oh, a fryer. Let's have a look.
So yeah, it looks like she won't be doing anything.)
she's a sly one ))) she's partially covered it up )
i wonder what the subscribers are going to rate now?
Clever ))) covered it up partially )
i wonder what the subscribers are going to rate now?
Doll followed it, shook it on the stopout and went back, classic:) How many bitten elbows will there be if the euro comes back and goes up, the longist stops are collected. you can also turn around.Or we could still go down to the November low....
Doll followed it, shook it on the stopout and went back, classic:) How many bitten elbows will there be if the euro comes back and goes up, the longist stops have gathered. you can and will turn around.And you can still go as far as the November low....
and can and will go
Oooooooh... that hurts... like my pinky finger on a nightstand.
Especially this guy.
Rudolf Singer 2019.02.15 14:38
What is going on here?????? I just lost 10,000 USD!!!!!!!!!!! F***