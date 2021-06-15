1200 subscribers!!! - page 101

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Aleksey Semenov:
Right now I'm using one of the signals called Hamster or Hamster with 4.5 million subscribers and 2k subscribers themselves, there's a little panic about the drawdown!

Oh, a fryer. I'll have to check it out.

 
good afternoon beginner asking for help tech question transferring script from navigator to chart
 
Ivan Butko:

Oh, a fryer. Let's have a look.

Anyway, if Eurodollar goes down a bit more, stop out is guaranteed, stop out 4.6 million quid, we already started to fill it up to drawdown
 

So yeah, it looks like she won't be doing anything.)

 

she's a sly one ))) she's partially covered it up )

i wonder what the subscribers are going to rate now?

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

Clever ))) covered it up partially )

i wonder what the subscribers are going to rate now?

it looks like it was a stopout, if I had hand-closed it would have been visible in the stats, oh the stats were adjusted, 3.4 million left
 

Doll followed it, shook it on the stopout and went back, classic:) How many bitten elbows will there be if the euro comes back and goes up, the longist stops are collected. you can also turn around.

Or we could still go down to the November low....
 
Aleksey Egorov:

Doll followed it, shook it on the stopout and went back, classic:) How many bitten elbows will there be if the euro comes back and goes up, the longist stops have gathered. you can and will turn around.

And you can still go as far as the November low....

and can and will go

 
By the end of the day, if there is no good rollback, it can easily go to 0 on the weekend widening the spread, and if there is a bad gap at the opening on Monday, it will remain in the red
 

Oooooooh... that hurts... like my pinky finger on a nightstand.


Especially this guy.



Rudolf Singer 2019.02.15 14:38  

What is going on here?????? I just lost 10,000 USD!!!!!!!!!!! F***


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