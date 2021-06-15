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"Master of Locks" is when Locks are used to eliminate hangs. In his case, he's just waiting for the price to return. He doesn't even average (as it turned out). That is, it is kept "afloat" by no more than a "miracle". And he uses lots (if it can be called that in his case) to increase the deposit. However, he often closes suspended orders, and this is probably called the "master of lots" in his case.
Right, there is no averaging and there are no lots. Yes, the trade is against the big trend.
It's enough to get a signal in the signal service, start the terminal, and see the entry points. It often enters very nicely.
If I have a real account, I find a signal in the list of signals, click on it, and then click the button to show on the chart.
Right, there is no averaging, and there are no lots. Yes, trading goes against the big trend.
It is enough to check the signal in the signals service, launch the terminal, and see the entry points. It often enters very nicely.
So, having a real account, we find a signal in the list of signals, go to it and press the button to show on the chart, all entries by buy, although there is a logical SELL
I did not know about it. MetaQuotes did their best, I have to give them credit.
If you even look at your picture (arrows marked):
You can clearly see -- the close is literally a point from the extremum -- only a miracle really saves it from regular hang-ups.
Very accurately gave the review: "The signal is severely overestimated, the author is just lucky, so far) Imho.
There are two gurus to share the story about where to open.)
:-))) the couch is greased and does not squeak.
It goes in and out very well. But he does not look at D1.
Lions on D1 are breaking through, hai on D1 are not updating - where to go?
And then the main person who calls himself ThExpert enters the circus arena -- and in fact he can't even read, because nobody tells anyone where the ISP should have entered.
No - well, the guy is a good trader. He's quite good, more than a year, he still needs to learn how to enter as clearly as he does.
And that's when the circus's main man steps into the arena.
)) no no, I'm broadcasting from the audience's seats, and the arena is where you two belong ) keep up the clowning, really, it's very funny
)) no no, I'm broadcasting from the audience, and the arena is where you two belong ) keep up the clowning, really, very funny
you're so funny -- don't be so... -- You know perfectly well, that in a circus the prerogative to broadcast only clowns and fake like spectators (they are the same clowns, only dressed up as spectators)
Why is it that many, not stupid people can not be a team.
If you pay attention, they are constantly teasing each other, trolling, although in fact they sit in the same trench, but still manage to pee in each other's bullets.
Why is it that many, far from stupid people can not be a team, if you pay attention they are constantly teasing each other, trolling, although in fact they sit in one trench ...
But at the same time they manage to pee in each other's chambers.
It is in the blood, predetermined even before the birth of man, one goal one sperm)
seldom two sperm per egg)