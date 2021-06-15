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It's absolutely clear that people perceive forex and financial markets in general as a game. But the very idea of profiting from it makes me sick. It's like fortune tellers who make money on other people's grief.
What kind of grief? People have extra money, which they don't mind spending, is it grief? They don't take it out of your pocket, do they? So there's no reason to judge.
What grief? If people have extra money that they don't mind spending, is that grief?
Grief is for those people who put their last money into it. I've met people like that.
Woe to those people who put their last money into it. I met such people.
Where do they get their money from, if they have no mind? Inheritance? Stolen? A loan? No pity for them)))
Where do they get the money if they don't have a mind? Inheritance? Stolen? A loan? No pity for them.)
They earned it) Pitiful?
They earned it) Is it a pity?
No, it's not a pity, they'll earn more:
Nope, no pity, they will earn more (:
And they'll lose some more)
Some lose, some find)
Nope, no pity, they'll earn more (:
you're disgusting. ugh.
I like the picture.
Not you if anything)