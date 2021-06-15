1200 subscribers!!! - page 61
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Need a new thread? "How to drain deposits without losing subscribers?" ))))
With a poll?
Of course. No way without a poll.
Of course. You cannot do it without survey.
This is a rhetorical question.
Look at the top - there is a signal: more than 1000% increase, the starting balance is exactly $ 1, the life of the signal 3-4-months and dozens of subscribers.
How many envious people have gathered!
There's no slump! It's just that there's nothing this month, who doesn't? What's all the fuss about?
Well, let's look at an example:
-The price is in a certain microrange (we are considering a piper)
-Provider (or robot) waits for the necessary price in this range and opens or closes a position
Question:
-What is the probability of slippage at the lower or upper limit of the micro range?
PS.-The range is around the spread!
P.S2-The price in this case may play like a lottery, what at the opening or closing-why the signal?
Dear, have read a branch from page 55, your reflections have reduced at me in one phrase: "if you are so clever, why you are so poor". No offense...
Sam I am from that herd of "sheep" in the amount of 1200 people, was subscribed to Alexey Mashkovtsev, turned off the signal exactly at the moment when he opened the inexplicable for me lock, after which I as an observer watched, unfortunately, the partial drain of the depo subscribers about 1-1.5 million dollars. Many people are brought here by brokers, some are brought here by their friends, some are attracted by rumors and advertising and so on, and everyone is enticed by easy money, many do not even know what is short or long, let alone any strategy, and treat subscription as a deposit in the bank until the deposit is partially or fully drained. Yes, there are inconsiderate people among subscribers but not all of them... And the beginners are lucky, one subscriber to Mashkovtsev's account about two weeks ago, as I understand it, he bought 200 lots of euro/dollar and got about 1000 points.)
What I mean, if someone has enough experience and a strong nervous system (in my opinion, to keep 1200 subscribers, you need very strong nerves, because the high responsibility, high income, and the risks of turning such volumes), explain to me why none of you do not open a good quality signal, earn yourself and let others earn, everyone is happy. They are not looking for super profits, 10-15% stable interest, is it really a problem for a good trader?
If I have written something wrong, please do not be offended, I am a newcomer here.
Dear, have read a branch from page 55, your reflections have reduced at me in one phrase: "if you are so clever, why you are so poor". No offense...
Sam I am from that herd of "sheep" in the amount of 1200 people, was subscribed to Alexey Mashkovtsev, turned off the signal exactly at the moment when he opened the inexplicable for me lock, after which I as an observer watched, unfortunately, the partial drain of the depo subscribers about 1-1.5 million dollars. Many people are brought here by brokers, some are brought here by their friends, some are attracted by rumors and advertising and so on, and everybody is enticed by easy money, many of them do not even know what is short or long, let alone any strategy, and treat subscription as a deposit in the bank until the deposit is partially or fully drained. Yes, there are inconsiderate people among subscribers but not all of them... And the beginners are lucky, one subscriber to Mashkovtsev's account about two weeks ago, as I understand it, he bought 200 lots of euro/dollar and got about 1000 points.)
What I mean, if someone has enough experience and a strong nervous system (in my opinion, to keep 1200 subscribers, you need very strong nerves, because the high responsibility, high income, and the risks of turning such volumes), explain to me why none of you do not open a good quality signal, earn yourself and let others earn, everyone is happy. They are not looking for super profits, 10-15% stable interest, is it really a problem for a good trader?
I have already started to mature in my Forex market and I'm still trying to get my brokerage.
Dear, have read a branch from page 55, your reflections have reduced at me in one phrase: "if you are so clever, why you are so poor". No offense...
Sam I am from that herd of "sheep" in the amount of 1200 people, was subscribed to Alexey Mashkovtsev, turned off the signal exactly at the moment when he opened the inexplicable for me lock, after which I as an observer watched, unfortunately, the partial drain of the depo subscribers about 1-1.5 million dollars. Many people are brought here by brokers, some are brought here by their friends, some are attracted by rumors and advertising and so on, and everybody is enticed by easy money, many of them do not even know what is short or long, let alone any strategy, and treat subscription as a deposit in the bank until the deposit is partially or fully drained. Yes, there are inconsiderate people among subscribers but not all of them... And the beginners are lucky, one subscriber to Mashkovtsev's account about two weeks ago, as I understand it, he bought 200 lots of euro/dollar and got about 1000 points.)
What I mean, if someone has enough experience and a strong nervous system (in my opinion, to keep 1200 subscribers, you need very strong nerves, because the high responsibility, high income, and the risks of turning such volumes), explain to me why none of you do not open a good quality signal, earn yourself and let others earn, everyone is happy. They are not looking for super profits, 10-15% stable interest, is it really a problem for a good trader?
If I have written something wrong, no offence please, I am new here.
Your post is sincere and interesting.
I have no stupid answers to your questions, except for two: "The world is not perfect" and "Not all glitter is gold".
For today, the signal service looks like this: