1200 subscribers!!! - page 50

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I do not understand how in the signals to look for what you need, by name, for example. I mean in the terminal.
 
Andrey Dik:
I do not understand how to search for a signal by name. I mean in the terminal.

That's right, there's really no easy search.

There's no easy search in the Library tab either.

 
Andrey Dik:
I do not understand how in the signals to look for what you need, by name, for example. I mean in the terminal.
So look on the site, in the terminal is the same, only less
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

That's right, there's really no easy search.

There is no convenient search in the Library tab either.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
You may look it up on the web-site, but it's the same in the terminal, only less

So trades should be analyzed from the terminal.

He wants to see the signals he is interested in, if I understand correctly.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Ouch!!! yay!


p.s.

And in Codebase as well - you can, well, here's the match must learn.


Thanks Renat for the help!

 

By the way, I'm watching the number of subscribers to the signal, last week was still going strong,

at the end of this week the number of subscribers went down.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

By the way, I'm watching the number of subscribers to the signal, last week was still holding,

at the end of this one - went down the number of subscribers.

Subscribers correction of 11% on the fibo grid is coming


2872 22.03.2017 4:30 -1

2860 22.03.2017 11:00 -12

2858 22.03.2017 13:30 -2

2826 23.03.2017 06:36 -32

2819 23.03.2017 07:41 - 7

2777 24.03.2017 09:13 -42

2752 24.03.2017 22:13 -25

 
Ivan Butko:
Subscribers correction of 11% on the fibo grid is coming

2752 24.03.2017 22:13

2540 01.03.2017

2576 01.03.2017 20:22

2873 18.03.2017 10:59 a.m. Saturday

2872 22.03.2017 4:30 -1

2860 22.03.2017 11:00 -12

2858 22.03.2017 13:30 -2

2826 23.03.2017 06:36 -32

2819 23.03.2017 07:41 - 7

2777 24.03.2017 09:13 -42

2752 24.03.2017 22:13 -25

sleeve, 11% percent on the fibo grid ))))
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

By the way, I'm watching the number of subscribers to the signal, last week was still holding,

I'll let them sit in my demo for free and copy their own real money to their real account.

Yeah, it's going backwards.

And if you count the economic part, not many people understand that with $ 500-1000 dollars there is nothing to catch. And apparently they do the main retail.

Profit 10% on average, this at $ 500 = $ 50 of them for a signal to give $ 33 left 17 and have to feed a VPS, which is a minimum of $ 10 - left 7 dollars and a total of 1.4% per month

Let them sit to me on the demo for free and copy and have with their demo to your real, it will be more profitable!

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