1200 subscribers!!! - page 50
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I do not understand how to search for a signal by name. I mean in the terminal.
That's right, there's really no easy search.
There's no easy search in the Library tab either.
I do not understand how in the signals to look for what you need, by name, for example. I mean in the terminal.
That's right, there's really no easy search.
There is no convenient search in the Library tab either.
You may look it up on the web-site, but it's the same in the terminal, only less
So trades should be analyzed from the terminal.
He wants to see the signals he is interested in, if I understand correctly.
Ouch!!! yay!
p.s.
And in Codebase as well - you can, well, here's the match must learn.
Thanks Renat for the help!
By the way, I'm watching the number of subscribers to the signal, last week was still going strong,
at the end of this week the number of subscribers went down.
By the way, I'm watching the number of subscribers to the signal, last week was still holding,
at the end of this one - went down the number of subscribers.
2872 22.03.2017 4:30 -1
2860 22.03.2017 11:00 -12
2858 22.03.2017 13:30 -2
2826 23.03.2017 06:36 -32
2819 23.03.2017 07:41 - 72777 24.03.2017 09:13 -42
2752 24.03.2017 22:13 -25
Subscribers correction of 11% on the fibo grid is coming
2752 24.03.2017 22:13
2540 01.03.2017
2576 01.03.2017 20:22
2873 18.03.2017 10:59 a.m. Saturday
2872 22.03.2017 4:30 -1
2860 22.03.2017 11:00 -12
2858 22.03.2017 13:30 -2
2826 23.03.2017 06:36 -32
2819 23.03.2017 07:41 - 72777 24.03.2017 09:13 -42
2752 24.03.2017 22:13 -25
By the way, I'm watching the number of subscribers to the signal, last week was still holding,
I'll let them sit in my demo for free and copy their own real money to their real account.
Yeah, it's going backwards.
And if you count the economic part, not many people understand that with $ 500-1000 dollars there is nothing to catch. And apparently they do the main retail.
Profit 10% on average, this at $ 500 = $ 50 of them for a signal to give $ 33 left 17 and have to feed a VPS, which is a minimum of $ 10 - left 7 dollars and a total of 1.4% per month
Let them sit to me on the demo for free and copy and have with their demo to your real, it will be more profitable!