1200 subscribers!!! - page 228
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If the trader is a jackass, what does the service have to do with it?
This of course cannot be ruled out, the service provides statistics and analysis capabilities, which are more than enough.
But what is missing is such a tool as a loss limiter.
You see a signal with a year history, the drawdown was at maximum 20%, you have subscribed and in a month he had 90% drawdown, and you have some %. You need a restriction at the stage of subscription to avoid such situations.
You and I understand that the service has nothing to do with it, but try to explain it to a person who came here recently.
This of course cannot be ruled out, the service provides statistics and analysis capabilities, which are more than enough.
But what is missing is such a tool as a loss limiter.
You see a signal with a year history, the drawdown was at maximum 20%, you have subscribed and in a month he had 90% drawdown, and you have some %. You need a limiter at the stage of subscription to avoid such situations.
You need to read the reference so that you can be more specific.
Read the fact sheet so that you can talk substantively.
Why not add a ranking of successful subscribers?
Successful subscribers move seamlessly into the Trustee client category.
This of course cannot be ruled out, the service provides statistics and analysis capabilities, which are more than enough.
But what is missing is such a tool as a loss limiter.
You see a signal with a year history, the drawdown was at maximum 20%, you have subscribed and in a month he had 90% drawdown, and you have some %. You need a restriction at the stage of subscription to avoid such situations.
We both realize that the service is not involved, but try to explain it to a man who has come here recently.
For this person, everything has already been written in the rules and on the forum 100,500 times over. He chooses the trader and the signal and all the risks are on him. What prevents him from setting the deposit load to 20-40%?
The service already provides for the exclusion of the signal from the showcase and closing the subscription when the drawdown exceeds 30%.
For this man everything is already written in the rules and on the forum 100500 times. He chooses the trader and the signal himself and all the risks are on him. What prevents him from setting the deposit load to 20-40%?
Theservice already provides for the exclusion of the signal from the window and termination of the subscription when the drawdown exceeds 30%.
I did not talk about hiding the signal from the showcase at drawdown, it makes no sense for those who have already subscribed.
But, what is missing is a tool like, the loss limiter.
Here's a snip from the rules:
P.S. - not so dumb subscribers. There's 2.4 million funds left in the subscribers' hands...
However, believed that profits of more than 200% per month were real and reliable ).
Hadn't noticed. Haven't checked that tab in a while. That's good news.