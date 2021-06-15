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Uh-oh. Action taken. That's a relief.
What action? To the address?
What action? To the address?
Added the picture above. It's the leader in terms of subscribers.
He's all right!)
Uh-oh. They've taken action. That's a relief.
Is that what Saad Eldin ? Only the right to sell products was taken away... the cents are fine.
Why I don't like martingale.
If you have a system with a fixed lot, and it starts to break, it will do so slowly (the balance chart will go into a rounding and reversal). and you will have time to jump out of it.
(do not pay attention to the red rectangle)
The system will still return to profit when it starts to crash and you'll lose your whole account in one go.
Saad did well to reduce the drawdown on his set 01 signal by simply adding $100 to the deposit, which showed up as a $10k increase in balance. And wrote that next week everything will be fine.
In his comments subscriber was shocked by this scheme, he wrote that most trades will be closed with fixing of losses at market opening because of recalculation of trades volumes by the service. And new lots will be opened based on Saad's new increased balance and their reduced balance by the amount of loss. That may not cover the fixed loss on Subscribers' deposits, even if the Provider has a profit. And the subscriber's advice is to disconnect from the signal and monitor the ISP via the website. All in all, next week promises to be an emotional one on this signal.
Saad did well to reduce the drawdown on his set 01 signal by simply adding $100 to the deposit, which showed up as a $10k increase in balance. And wrote that next week everything will be fine for them.
In his comments subscriber was shocked by this scheme, he wrote that most trades will be closed with fixing of losses at market opening because of recalculation of trades volumes by the service. And new lots will be opened based on Saad's new increased balance and their reduced balance by the amount of loss. That may not compensate for the fixed loss on Subscribers' deposits, even if the Provider has a profit. And the subscriber's advice is to disconnect from the signal and monitor the provider via the website. All in all, next week promises to be an emotional one on this signal.
Added: probably sold the eura... (he, like Mashkovetz, only trades the eu and pound)
The reviews say that the provider of the top (in terms of subscribers) signal just knocked it out (probably for the duration of the downtime, temporarily)... Tell mi wi....
Added: probably sold the eura... (he, like Mashkovetz, only trades the eu and pound)
In my opinion, the service should insure against disconnection if there are subscribers.
I know you can delete the signal, but then the subscribers get paid back for the current period.