100%. Open this archive with, for example, 7-Zip or TotalCommander.
And in the current one.
Reproduced under Windows. Pushed 0.2.2 with fixes.
Perfect, thanks!
It would be cool if there was no dependence on language version - I would check all versions and download the latest one.
This would already be navigation (going to another page), more complex logic of choice. More room for bugs, in general.
If you're interested, I can show you the toolkit I'm using (directly show it on a practical task online). For $10 a month you can generate a bunch of extensions for any taste.
Well, it's also possible for free, of course, I just haven't studied what's available now (google antigravity heard a real review, that's all).
I was very pragmatic in my approach - only voicing requests. A huge thank you for the realisation!
I have no more ideas for extensions myself. QB without linking to languages is more for others.
On the topic of the resource I see justified the use of wyb-coding to create this.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
fxsaber, 2025.12.15 23:07
So write down then interactive trade reports, calendar use, etc.!
It is possible for a short period of time to try many options and select randomly successful solutions that no one even suspects. I.e. use a quick trial and error method to find useful preferences.
I can't get motivated myself. Thanks again!
ZY Perhaps it would be useful to the community if you could show a practical example of wyb-coding on the topic of the resource using simple examples in your blog.
Does anyone know how to force close this window? It cannot be closed if the optimization is cancelled or if it is not completed in any situation.
Seems to have hit a bug.
I remember running a fast genetic algorithm based optimisation algorithm and after about ten seconds I clicked "Cancel" and the window did not close. It seems the only solution is to restart the terminal.
Such bugs come up all the time. The solution is to restart the terminal and then close the window.
Unfortunately I can't reproduce that (though I already had it too). As you can imagine, the only way to (maybe) have a bug fixed is to provide to MetaQuotes a way to reproduce it.
Once I have such procedure I can report the bug.