Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 330

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fxsaber #:
  1. Inside paths contain an underscore character.
Is there a code example with such paths? I couldn't find it after 5 random pokes
 

Uploaded version 0.2.1.

After uploading the extension files to the same directory:

- Open chrome://extensions .

- Enable Developer mode.

- Click Reload on the extension to see the new version.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:
Is there a code example with these paths? I couldn't find it after 5 random pokes.
Interesting that the archive is uncompressed.
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:

Uploaded version 0.2.1.

The timing is great now, thanks!
 
fxsaber #:
Interestingly, the archive is uncompressed.

Well, it's just a container.

What is wrong with the attached example? I see the correct structure after unzipping:


 

I'm curious: the editor itself allows you to upload all these files exactly as the author specified their location when publishing. The editor places them and compiles them at once.

What's wrong with that?

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:

What is wrong in the attached example? I see the correct structure after unzipping:

z:\MQL5_CodeBase_61283_EAToMath_-_nkm8stfi1t_39t_MetaTrader_5\MQL5\Experts\fxsaber_\EA_Test.mq4 
z:\MQL5_CodeBase_61283_EAToMath_-_nkm8stfi1t_39t_MetaTrader_5\MQL5\Include\fxsaber\EAToMath_\Data_Tester.mqh
 
fxsaber #:
z:\MQL5_CodeBase_61283_EAToMath_-_nkm8stfi1t_39t_MetaTrader_5\MQL5\Experts\fxsaber_\EA_Test.mq4
z:{MQL5_CodeBase_61283_EAToMath_-_nkm8stfi1t_39t_MetaTrader_5\MQL5\Include\fxsaber\EAToMath_\Data_Tester.mqh

This is in the first version, right?

It's not reproducing now.

 
fxsaber #:
Interesting that the archive is uncompressed.
Hmmm... I don't see those underscores in the archive attached here either. Are you sure there was a problem?
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:
I don't see those underscores in the archive attached here either. Are you sure there was a problem?

100%. Open this archive, for example, in 7-Zip or TotalCommander.

Andrey Khatimlianskii #:

This is in the first version, right?

And in the current one.

1...323324325326327328329330331332333334335336337...339
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