Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 329
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I doubt you can help. The versions are multiplying at every attempt to edit, but the code is not even sent for checking.
I wanted to publish a bible with jpg work, but it is really scary to work with such a glitchy resource.
Really, we should move to github, and publish links to github in CB at the first (only) publication.
In my opinion, it would be nice to change the system of publishing sources in CB, adding such choices:
The two new options automatically remove the problem with the lack of updating files in archives. But they require a bit more skill from other users. At least, they should be able to download the repository archive by following the link to it.
In principle, it is already possible to place all the code of the publication in a separate public MQL5 AlgoForge repository and provide a link to it in the description of the publication in CB. This should not violate any rules, as this repository is a MetaQuotes resource, and a link to it can be specified.
In my opinion, it would be a good idea to change the system of publishing sources in CB by adding such choices:
The two new options automatically remove the problem with the lack of updating files in archives. But they require a bit more skill from other users. At least, they should be able to download the repository archive by following the link to it.
In principle, it is already possible to place all the code of the publication in a separate public MQL5 AlgoForge repository and provide a link to it in the description of the publication in CB. This should not violate any rules, as this repository is a MetaQuotes resource, and a link to it can be specified.
This is a good idea. I also had the thought rolling around in my head for a long time that it would be cool to link the Codebase publication to the AlgoForge repo.
But then I looked at it from a different angle. I decided to treat the Codebase as a channel for the simplest possible distribution - so that it’s as easy as it can be for a non-programmer to download and install. So for Codebase publication, I built a special single-file version of the source code. And for programmers, I put a link to AlgoForge in the description of the Codebase publication, where the source code is split into .mqh files.
This logic makes sense, because I’ve had several cases where - despite the installation video I provided - someone took only the .mq5 file from the archive (ignoring the .mqh files) and asked me to fix the code, saying it doesn’t compile.
It would be possible to download all actual files from kodobase by one click (to a folder or archive). Now it has to be done manually many times, as here.
AI instead of MQ...
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:
Еще одно браузерное расширение? Мне не сложно сгенерировать....
Yeah. Clicked and got it in the browser.
But maybe it's easier to move to git, finally?
I'm old, I guess. I couldn't do it.
Yeah. Clicked it and got it in the browser.
I'll generate it now, no problem.
Yeah. Clicked it and got it in the browser.
Done. Even drew a button for convenience (not me):
Done. Even drew a button for convenience (not me):
The thing came out very handy, thank you very much!
There are two comments.
1. Standard practice to avoid problems with loading/saving in different operating systems. It's just the name of the archive, inside all the names are original
2. and it is not original? Doesn't correspond to the time of modification of a particular file? I think it is logical to store it, if there is one.
1. Standard practice to avoid problems with downloading/saving in different operating systems. This is just the name of the archive, inside all names are original
2. Is it not original? Doesn't correspond to the time of modification of a particular file? It seems logical to me to store it exactly, if there is one.