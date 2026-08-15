Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 328
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Maximum size.
Then there were even more errors because I uploaded a screenshot larger than 750x500.
Seems it's maximum 750 in width, the height doesn't matter.
All images must not exceed 750 pixels in width. If you insert an image of greater width, on saving it will be automatically reduced with significant loss of quality. The recommended image size is 750х394 pixels.
If that's the case, then all the more reason not to work with such a resource with such stupid requirements
I don't think you need to load a picture BUT if you load one it needs to be in the requirements.
I guess the problem could come from you gif which is very large.
I doubt you can help. The versions are multiplying at every attempt to edit, but the code is not even sent for checking.
I wanted to publish a bible with jpg work, but it's really scary to work with such a glitchy resource.
Really, we should move to github, and publish links to github in CB at the first (only) publication.
Screenshot from your video:
Try re-pressing the "Save" button on each of those tabs:
My screenshot shows 2 drafts where only the description has been changed. However, the "Ready" button is available there.
I don't think you need to upload a picture, but if you do, it should be in the requirements.
I think the problem may be due to your gif being very large.
One last test: even with no images uploaded, the system requires an image of **at least 750x500 pixels** (not *maximum* 750x500) to be uploaded, because after trying to upload a 308x73 image, the system still requires a mandatory 750x500 image.
I doubt you can help. The versions are multiplying at every attempt to edit, but the code is not even sent for checking.
I wanted to publish a bible with jpg work, but it's really scary to work with such a glitchy resource.
Really, we should move to github, and publish links to github in CB at the first (only) publication.
If I uncheck the checkbox, I get a situation similar to yours. Once I check the box and save, the button becomes available again. I suspect that after updating the tests for your code (as evidenced by the admin comment you showed in the video), your checkbox might have become unchecked.
One last test: even with no images uploaded, the system requires an image of **at least 750x500 pixels** (not *maximum* 750x500) to be uploaded, because after trying to upload a 308x73 image, the system still requires a mandatory 750x500 image.
Ok. I see here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/48110 there is no image.
I will check in details.
You don't like it? Actually, it's not so bad compared to the ban for posting an indicator in CB.
I was motivated by this ban for several years in advance, not to go even close to CB. :)
One of the panels(chart period) accidentally fell outside the normal screen.
This happened when I connected a 4K (3840x2160) screen.
My normal screen is 2K (2560x1440).
The display setup on the normal screen does not allow me to briefly set the resolution wide enough to see and return the panel.
How do I get the panel back in view?
Thank you. Issue solved. AI helped.