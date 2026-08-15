Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 324
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In all these subparts, I don't see a way to speed up. There is a sequential enumeration of ticks.
I have already written several times that I personally need an external tester sometimes for one pass.
And so all tests take place inside EA during initialisation-self-tuning and trading.
If you have a normal server with a normal GPU with dozens of Gb of memory, you can drive the ticks to the GPU and there they can be sucked with performance >1000x
I'll have to write my own tester instead of using the MT one.
I don't know where to look.
Scripts\Examples\OpenCL
It may also be disabled in the terminal settings
h ttps:// claude.ai/share/7ccbe8d6-f20f-44ce-807d-f8122c0bed17
Haven't finished reading it yet, but it's a super useful read, Thanks.
ZY The task has arisen for AI. Maybe it will also work....
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Errors, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2025.12.15 18:20A request to those skilled with AI assistants. Is it possible to write an extension to the browser (tampermonkey, etc.), so that you can create a blacklist of users whose posts would not be displayed when viewing the forum? I assume that the task is feasible for an AI-assistant.
How can I change my location in my profile? It changed somehow, I would like to reset.
Contact the Service Desk in the left side menu of your Profile page. You'll have to deal with the Service Desk bot's questions first.
Be prepared to prove your new location somehow. Obviously, your IP address should also trace back to that location.
ZY The task has arisen for AI. Maybe it can also be done straight away.....
I wrote here a long time ago how AI successfully wrote a script for tampermonkey to work with rutube. You don't need any software or paid models for that. DeepThink or Qwen3 in the browser was.
Haven't tried Google Gemini and Grok for encoding, but both are free. Grok authorises us, but works via https://x.com/i/grok
Of course, these are all not specialised coders, but good enough to start with. And they understand MQL.
ZY The task has arisen for AI. Maybe it will also work....
A request to those who know how to use AI-assistants. Is it possible to write an extension to a browser (tampermonkey, etc.) so that it would be possible to create a black list of users whose posts would not be displayed when viewing the forum? I assume that the task is feasible for an AI-assistant.
I got it. I gave him one clarification and generated the rest myself. It's working.
Method 3: Manual Installation
I don't understand how to do it. I guess I'll wait for the Web Store.
Download the archive of all files and unzip it:
It really works!