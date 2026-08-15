Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 327
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I have to post the latest versions on the discussion pages.
and then they get demolished at will.
At least there was a precedent - the attached patch to someone else's sorts was taken down (I don't remember if the further dialogue was included in my ban history).
A good indicator of trading sessions was...
It's not the hands don't get to it. It's called something else. To fix it will take 20 minutes for developers. And they have been writing about this bug for years.
What prevents you to update your code ? I can update mine, I just checked it.
The ZIP does not contain updated versions of the code.
I just checked with one of my code and the Zip was update, in ALL languages.
What is not updated is the individual files in other languages than the original.
What's stopping you from updating your code? I can update my code, I just checked.
I don't know the reason. Some code I can update. And some I can't. It doesn't give me any errors.
It's hard to help without more information.
I doubt you can help. The versions are multiplying at every attempt to edit, but the code is not even sent for checking.
I wanted to publish a bible with jpg work, but it's really scary to work with such a glitchy resource.
Really, we should move to github, and publish links to github in CB at the first (only) publication.
I doubt you can help. The versions are multiplying every time I try to edit, but the code is not even sent for checking.
I wanted to publish a bible with jpg work, but I am really scared to work with such a glitchy resource.
This I know why this is the case: the app needs to load a picture at least 750x500 in size. It's not clear why such a requirement is necessary, but it works.
If that's the case, then all the more reason not to work with a resource that has such stupid requirements
I know why this happens: in the application you need to load a picture of at least 750x500 size. It's not clear why exactly such a requirement, but it works.
Maximum size.