Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 332

New comment
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Unfortunately, I can't reproduce this (although I've had it before too). As you realise, the only way to (possibly) get the bug fixed is to provide MetaQuotes with a way to reproduce it.

Once I have such a procedure, I can report the bug.

When I have some free time, I will try to reproduce the problem. One of the key clues is that the MT5 terminal waited a long time for historical data to synchronise before running the optimisation.
 

Useless but interesting examples of working with bits.

1. Getting the average of two integers. The usual way (x + y) >> 1 can lead to overflow when adding large x and y. Here is the solution (the speed is only slightly slower):

int Avg(int x, int y) {
        return ((x ^ y) >> 1) + (x & y);
}

2. Number flipping (b31...b0 --> b0...b31) is used sometimes in cryptography and radio engineering, usually done in a loop. Here's a solution almost twice as fast:

uint ReverseBits(uint v) {
        v = ((v >> 1) & 0x55555555) | ((v & 0x55555555) << 1);
        v = ((v >> 2) & 0x33333333) | ((v & 0x33333333) << 2);
        v = ((v >> 4) & 0x0F0F0F0F) | ((v & 0x0F0F0F0F) << 4);
        v = ((v >> 8) & 0x00FF00FF) | ((v & 0x00FF00FF) << 8);
        v = (v >> 16) | (v << 16);
        return v;
}
1...325326327328329330331332
New comment