Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 337
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Brilliant work! Perhaps MQ should consider this solution as a replacement for its standard functions.
The performance boost here is of great practical significance – Tester.
I added these functions into TimeUtils libray (here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/53970).
Any suggestions would be great. Thank you.
You can get all public holidays in a specific country for year.
https://date.nager.at/scalar/#api-version-4/tag/holidays/GET/api/v4/Holidays/{countryCode}/{year}
Send a GET request via WebRequest() function, then parse its response.
A cache of results could be built/saved.
I have added these functions to the TimeUtils library (available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/53970).
Why is it still version 1.55 from 2024?
Good observation.
The russian version of the code base page does not update automatically with the English version!
I will update it now, thank you.
Edit:
Interesting!
I can't find the edit button, any ideas?
Please view it on the english section:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/53970
Good observation.
The russian version of the code base page does not update automatically with the English version!
I will update it now, thank you.
Edit:
Interesting!
I can't find the edit button, any ideas?
Please view it on the english section:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/53970
What's the prerequisite under which I can use your code?
By default, the general rule, sitewide, is:
Outside of this website, there is an even more general rule of default copyright─even where no copyright is expressly reserved. An exception to copyright is where the user of 3rd party work uses that work to create a "substantially different" work deemed to be a "new work."
I should note that proving that an ex5 file contains someone else's work is almost impossible. Presumably, that is why Metaquotes shifts the burden onto the User.
This code is released into the public domain. You may use, modify, copy, or distribute it without restriction.
This code is released into the public domain. You may use, modify, copy, or distribute it without restriction.
This code is released into the public domain. You may use, modify, copy, or distribute it without restriction.
Thank you. I actually took it from forge. Dont know if its under same liberations.