Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 319
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A way to get an unnamed symbol window.
This window will appear. It is probably of no practical use, as you cannot run anything further on it.
But the frame mode itself works properly on it and it is correct.
This log shows the launch of the matrix frame-mode when there is a symbol (marked) in the Market Watch and when there is not. You can clearly see that the Terminal shows only the name of the Expert Advisor - without the symbol. And the Expert Advisor is fully executed.
This is probably the most appropriate thread to describe this case.
...
This window will appear. It is probably of no practical use, as you cannot run anything further on it.
...
How in this case? 👇
Anatoli Kazharski #:
Он зависает в режиме ожидания окончания инициализации?
It does not hang, but fully executes the frame code of the Expert Advisor.
How in this case? 👇
In this case, a chart is opened whose historical data is not in the database (among real and custom symbols). But its behaviour is identical, it just has a symbol name.
It does not hang, but fully executes the EA frame code.
In this case, a chart is opened whose historical data is not in the database (among real and custom symbols). But its behaviour is identical, it just has a symbol name.
Can't graphical objects be created on it? That is, will they be visible when the chart is in this state?
It is possible to do anything on this chart only in frame mode. Even "create" an object, but it won't be visible.
It means that at the moment there is no possibility to visualise processes taking place in the matrix frame-mode in the terminal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
fxsaber, 2025.11.11 14:50
In this log, the start of mat. frame-mode, when in the Market Watch there is a symbol (marked), and when - not.
It is enough to have one symbol with at least some bar history in the Market Watch. It will be enough to have a full-fledged visualisation in the matrix frame mode.
I hope I will be able to test all this in detail soon. I will report the results.
How to make it work
How to make it work
Try it like this:Result: