Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 294
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After considering your suggestion about usage scenarios, I modified the function as follows
Then in the aforementioned loop you could use PrintDeal(Ticket, true)
Edit:I am suggesting to add a new function to the above collection: PrintObject(string obj_name)
An example of viciousness.
Shake but do not mix.
You mixed it.
That's not a goodexample.
But it's a good example of how to learn that you can't do that.)
Then you can use PrintDeal(Ticket, true) in the above loop
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Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
fxsaber, 2025.02.13 14:35
you can't do that.)
Didn't even realise this suggestion was controversial.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
fxsaber, 2025.02.13 10:23 AM
Placing a trade in the available history table and printing out the properties of the trade are functionalities that do not overlap.
To line is just to line, without any checks and preparations.
By the way, I don't understand why you need to create a function for printing, when the inline function is much more useful....For example, in MT4 I don't understand OrderPrint when OrderToString is logical. I.e. instead of one step two steps are imposed.
Updated functions (useful for code debugging):
Helper macros:
Account and terminal info:
Charts and graphical objects:
Symbol info:
Open positions and orders:
History deals and orders:
Print enumerations:
Print struct variable:
Test script:
Test script 2:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
fxsaber, 2025.02.12 22:40
If, suddenly, MQ decide in the trading platform (this year 18 years since the beginning of development) still give access to commissions, the script will immediately show it...
Decided to see if there is a commission or not.
a corrected typo:
a corrected typo:
Print massive information (PrintXYZ) from the terminal - library for MetaTrader 5
The output of this script can be sent to a remote-support person or to a freelance developper to aid detecting and fixing problems on your terminal.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/56055
Print massive information (PrintXYZ) from the terminal - library for MetaTrader 5
The output of this script can be sent to a remote-support person or to a freelance developper to aid detecting and fixing problems on your terminal.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/56055
Auto-Complete in MetaEditor:By including 'PrintXYZ' library in your projects, these functions will become available in MetaEditor's auto-complete box wherever, you type 'Print'. You can quickly compile the project file to print the results of MQL5 functions to the 'Experts' tab, and then you can decide which combination of MQL function / enum value will suit your requirements the best.