Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2470
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I apologize too, if anything
forgot.
no fish directly in the sentiment, maybe except indirectly, like if it changes a lot on a horizontal section of the price.
i like the orders better, but they are only there for oanda which is not the biggest broker
Interesting branch, though almost useless, so much information but almost all useless. Who moves the prices, why and what for all these questions are superfluous, as well as what data to use for analysis. Neural networks, machine learning, God ... First of all, you need to understand what you're looking for.
What are you looking for? It's not at all clear from your articles, tell me.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Machine Learning in Trading: Theory, Practice, Trading and etc.
Evgeny Dyuka, 2021.10.25 12:02
This is a screenshot right now
I looked at my terminal, I think I have the same history section as the author does
If so ... i don't know if it's true or not... it's just an ordinary indicator that works as the ordinary indicators ... and not even 50/50
Yes, I remember TheExpert, I was into oanda before him...
What conclusions to draw, there is mathematics for this, DSP, etc...
I proxied the price and the price range to smooth it out, checked for cross-correlation of range and price to see "what's what".
You're right, the price on average overrides the range, but it is on average and not always, I'll look ...
If tomorrow I'm not in a hurry then I will try all 10 brokers, maybe something interesting will show
looked in the terminal, I think I have the same section of history as the author
If so, then ... A regular indicator that works like regular indicators... and not even 50/50
Thank you, that's the highest praise, if it is already perceived as an ordinary indicator, it means that everything has worked out.
I made the neural network and the models itself more than a year ago and didn't go back to it, all the time it took to "wrap" them.
There's a potential for improvement in the quality of forecasts.
looked in the terminal, I think I have the same section of history as the author
If so, then ... The usual indicator, which works like the usual indicators ... and not even 50/50
The model is there to be built for reality, read wikipedia or something...
and so the topic has slipped back into your...
skirt-level education...
- That's probably what motivates you to poke people... and not read their posts...? - I wrote two pages ago about modeling - have you proven the validity of your model? - at least to yourself and your wikipedia before you get hysterical about the Grail etc. with your education like that... - that's why you have such a truth ( -
other nonsense - that's the whole tale...
if you still don't understand
"what's what"
- then you don't have to take it out on me, just go ahead and live with your... - "dumb-ass 10-broker approach"... - the civilized Research clearly isn't available to you -- not the first person sends you further than Wikipedia, and you still can't understand, that your yelling here is irrelevant - change your tone! And do not try to replace argumentation with your rudeness, aggression, hysteria - make conclusions, according to which you can further promote your literacy, instead of being stuck on the forum and throwing yourself at people in delirium, that they lie, because you hammer nails with coffee machine...
-- I do not even know, when the ways will be found to clear a professional community from the people wandering into a theme by a bad mistake (either own, or nature) - that the professional dialogue at last could approach to civilized reasonable (from a word Homo Sapience) an exchange of opinions, instead of judging one roaring throat, which tries to shout something without eyes, ears and brain, and especially the bounds of decency ... "Arguments and Facts" - the fact that you don't know how to use market information is not a fact of interest to people exchanging opinions on Neural Networks et al. Machine Learning
In order "that the professional dialogue could finally come closer to a civilized reasonable (from the word Homo Sapience) exchange of opinions, and not the buzzing of one roaring throat, which tries to shout something without eyes, ears and brain, and even more the limits of decency" (c) better to demonstrate everything on the market models.
There are already a lot of theories in this thread - there are no results.
Otherwise someone will come running, pouring references and writing 800 000 lines of empty text, but no practice...
- no results.
No practice...
- offtop
Each trader has his own practice - from the word Trader's Psychology (which works in conjunction with his ability to work with information)... and the results are different for everyone... You'll never get your result from someone else's practice...
Each trader's practice is different - from the word Trader's Psychology... and the results are different for everyone... You will never get your result from someone else's practice
Your own practice you'll never get your own result.