Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2466

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Show the signal with a profitable trade.
Without it, your app is just another one of several thousand here on the market and in the codes.
 
elibrarius #:
Signal with profitable trading.
Without it, your app is just another one of several thousand here on the market and in codes.
It's not a signal, it's an indicator.
 
Evgeny Dyuka #:
This is not a signal, this is an indicator.
You can use your indicator and show the signal.
 
elibrarius #:
Signal with profitable trading.
Without it, your app is just another one of several thousand here on the market and in the codes.
Show at least one working solution using neural network on the market.
 
elibrarius #:
Run your indicator and show the signal.
It's an indicator, once again... THIS IS THE INDICATOR
 
Evgeny Dyuka #:
Show at least one working neural network solution on the market.
Does yours work? Show me one.
 
elibrarius #:
Does yours work? Demonstrate it.
Try it, it's easy to install, the instructions are here
Интеграция прогнозов нейросети в MetaTrader 5
Интеграция прогнозов нейросети в MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Предлагаю готовое решение по интеграции прогнозов нейросети и Metatrader 5. Преимущества этого решения: Это реально работающее приложение для трейдеров. Устанавливается "в два клика". Нейросеть
 
Evgeny Dyuka #:
This is an indicator, once again... THIS IS THE INDICATOR
An indicator for what? To trade. Trade on it and show your trade on your indicator with the service signals.
 
elibrarius #:
Does yours work? Demonstrate it.



This is a screenshot right now
 
Evgeny Dyuka #:
This is a screenshot right now.
A picture of 3-5 trades doesn't tell you anything. 100-200 real trades made (or 3-4 months) will show the statistics. And the drawdown.
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