Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3110
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it's the same everywhere. It's for Euros, not New Zealanders
I'll roll out a multi-currency version when I have time.
In the meantime, I'm up to my ears in new research. I don't want to be fed, but I want to do some research.
If it's the same one I have, euro dollar from 19 till today so, 350 TP, 5200 SL, got them from optimisation.
If it's the same one I have, euro dollar from 19 till today so, 350 TP, 5200 SL, got them from optimisation.
I gave you the New Zealand one. For the Euro, I think I've also thrown it here, or you can steal it from my trolley. I can't find anything here anymore.
Yeah, this one's better.
Yeah, this one's better.
The stop is longer, take down is shorter. I wrote the reason above.
The entry point must be correct for the take, for a sufficient take to beat the commission spread negative swap, and then it works. And the stop is an insurance against unaccounted factors))))
If anyone needs sources to add their own conditions/filters, write. Just wanted to play with ONNX.
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I tested the bot that I threw here on the 15th of May, a month has passed. With different sl and tp different results, but on average all on the growth.
Although the quote with positions does not coincide with the balance chart, but if you mentally shift, the balance chart is a typical TS chart with over-sitting.
Although the quote with positions is not the same as the balance chart, but if you mentally shift, the balance chart is a typical over-saturated TC chart.
it's just a peculiarity that doesn't say anything about stability.
The stability was tested on new data (10 years), but that doesn't promise lambos and yachts either. It is interesting to observe the model not in the tester, but how it works in real life.