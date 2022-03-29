VPS Reduces My Signal's Lot Size & There's no Help
This MQL5 VPS has nothing to do with any lot size.
And lot size may be reduced (and the trades can be missed) because of mapping.
Mapping is the feature of the Signal service, and read post #7 to know about mapping.
Besides, you can check Metatrader journal (or MQL5 VPS journal) to know what was happened, what was/is working or not and why (the jounals are the proofs about anything).
Hi,
This is the second time whereby, everytime I open my MT5, it cuts the lot size of the signal I've paid for. What disappoints me is that I have SUCCESSFULLY MIGRATED back in 23rd March.
My Signals settings are also appropriately inputed to copy 1:1 of the signal I bought.
I have also noticed that even though it says the VPS and Signal is active, it completely missed 4 trades and only took it when I opened the MT5 terminal. I can't request a refund, technical help, or anything because MetaQuotes make it ridiculously hard for me to contact them. This error on the VPS has cost me nearly -$2,000 in realised lost.
And for a fact, I know my VPS is NOT working. Why did I pay $15 for? To lose money?
You say that your settings are such to copy the signal with 1:1 lot size.
Do you have the same or higher balance, the same or higher leverage and the same currency?
Post some MQL5 VPS journals logs to check please.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
MQL5 VPS?
- Down by reducing the deposit load below 95% (max)
- Up by increasing your account balance vs. what the signal provider has. Signal lot size is adjusted from signal balance and leverage to yours.
- If you had used this you would have found among many:
Icrease lot size - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ???? - MQL5 programming forum (2013)
I actually have a higher balance than the signallers at the point of time. Even the leverage is the same. All forums here that I've combed through did not help which is why I've come to seek if there are similar cases.
Check my guides carefully please, when the setup is correct MQL5 VPS works smoothly.
Eleni I'm sorry but that's not helping. I've done whatever your guide stated before even seeing it, which I just did.
Doesn't work means nothing, we've asked for some MQL5 VPS journal logs to check what is wrong but you haven't provided them, so we are unable to help.
We all use MQL5 VPS without any problem, so if the problem was a general one we would have known it.
I suggest you to change your MQL5 VPS to another server (Change account) and perform the signal setup and migration again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
