Invalid License for all EA (even free ones)
This issue was reported yesterday.
For example:
- one user reported about it on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444095/page6
and we know the following information: it is related to beta build 3683. and the error is written as the following: "Invalid license".
We do not know the Windows versions, we do not know about how many activations are having this product to be available and so on
( no any technical data was provided ... just talking only).
and
- Some other users reported about this issue on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320541/page3 , and it is same:
no data, no screenshot of issue, no any proofs for validations available, no any data ... just talking.
- 2023.04.17
- www.mql5.com
1. I updated my MT5 to 3683 beta build -
and I did the following (to refresh the list of my purchases in the "Market tab" in Navigator):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
2. I go to my profile to check the purchases for MT5 -
I have two products for MT5: one product with activations which were already finished (zero activations available),
and the other product was bought in 2013 and compiled by seller with old build of MetaEditor
(this product should be updated by seller ... but the seller was disappeared and I can not use this product sorry):
4. I selected the product (free indicator) which was updated (compiled in MetaEditor) for the Market in 2021 ...
seems - it is old product compiled with the previous MetaEditor's build so it is interesting - will I have the issue/bug by installing/using this product or not?
I installed this product with no error (it is my proof about it):
6. It was experiment with the product which was uploaded to the Market in 2021 (seems - old product which compiled with old version of MetaEditor).
For now - I want to check everything with new products which were uploaded to the market in the end of this month.
It is same (exact same) but I selected free EA, and I select the product - new EA (new and free), and I install it to MT5.
No errors at all:
Hello guys,
I bought Trade Assistant earlier this month and it worked like a charm till a few days ago. Since then i keep receiving the error Invalid license. I reinstalled everything but with no succes. I am not using a VPS.
I tried to install MT5 + the EA on a different computer but with no succes. I thought the problem was with TA so i tried free EA's but am still getting the same error.
How can i solve this please?
I proved that this error does not exist.
Hello guys,
I bought Trade Assistant earlier this month and it worked like a charm till a few days ago. Since then i keep receiving the error Invalid license. I reinstalled everything but with no succes. I am not using a VPS.
I tried to install MT5 + the EA on a different computer but with no succes. I thought the problem was with TA so i tried free EA's but am still getting the same error.
How can i solve this please?
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Hello guys,
I bought Trade Assistant earlier this month and it worked like a charm till a few days ago. Since then i keep receiving the error Invalid license. I reinstalled everything but with no succes. I am not using a VPS.
I tried to install MT5 + the EA on a different computer but with no succes. I thought the problem was with TA so i tried free EA's but am still getting the same error.
How can i solve this please?