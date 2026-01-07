Become an Author at MQL5.com! - page 17

New comment
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Can someone who has recently published an Article, that was originally in English (and not in Russian), what the current conditions are?

Specifically, I would like to know is ...

  1. ... what the current delay is between first submitting the text until it actually gets published online, and ...
  2. ... whether MetaQuotes is still paying for the articles a minimum of 200 credits?

1. We publish articles as soon as possible, do not delay. If we notice an article on time in ready-to-publish

2. Yes, we pay $ 200 for an article, provided that its volume is at least 10 pages, the topic of the article itself is interesting and contains codes in MQL5

 
where do one submit the articles and which are the most relevant topics that you suggests????
 
12031274 #:
where do one submit the articles and which are the most relevant topics that you suggests????

Go to this link https://www.mql5.com/en/articles and press "Add a new article", and read the following:

MQL5 Articles
MQL5 Articles
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 Programming Articles
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 
I would be interested in creating articles for you.  I am a designer of EAs and indicators.  I have several years of investing strategies and concepts as wel
 
Hope you still pay for writing article,
 Please I just want to know

And is there topic/theme Available
 
I would be interested in creating articles for you.  I am a designer of EAs and indicators.  I have several years of investing strategies and concepts as well as several years of coding experience in the commercial market for software.  Will these be guided or requested articles or just what ever interest we might come up with?
 

I'm chinese,I  wrote a lot of Chinese articles  about mql5 on myself website <Deleted>

I very like to become your author and publish my articles on this website in English in the future.

 
Y.17barrouhou #:

I'm chinese,I  wrote a lot of Chinese articles  about mql5 on myself website <Deleted>

I very like to become your author and publish my articles on this website in English in the future.

I will love to start earning my own money but I need guide lines on how to
 
Peter Maxwell #: May I ask a slightly daft question: I assume one would use the "Add article" link, on the top right of the page, on the articles section, to write an article?  Does the "Save" button save a draft or actually publish the article, in other words is it possible to write an article over a period of time in several drafts/passes?
It saves the draft. To publish there is a separate button for that. For extra information on how to do this, read the following article (it is a bit old however): New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community
1...1011121314151617181920212223
New comment