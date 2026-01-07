Become an Author at MQL5.com! - page 13

How long does an article remain in the "Your article is being checked by moderator" status? It has already been two months, and there has been no comment about my article from a moderator.

 
It can take a while! Actually they are working on the update of MT5 (b1930..1966). You just have to be patient!
 
It can take a while! Actually they are working on the update of MT5 (b1930..1966). You just have to be patient!

Hi moderator, I have written an article on artificial intelligence and neural networks implemented in mql5/4 from scratch since there is nothing similar done and I think it will be very useful for the community. When I read @Steven Brown's post, I worry that it will not be published in a short time.

I mean, I have many articles that implement neural networks from scratch and I would like to give the exclusivity of them to MQL5, but if this is taking so much time I will be forced to make the publications in other parts.


 
It has now been four months since I submitted an article. The only communication about it I received from Metaquotes is "Your article is being checked by moderator." I have received no message from a moderator about it, and messages I have left in the Comments section have gone unanswered. I am done being patient. A writer is entitled to receive notice of acceptance or rejection within a reasonable period of time.

 
It has now been four months since I submitted an article. The only communication about it I received from Metaquotes is "Your article is being checked by moderator." I have received no message from a moderator about it, and messages I have left in the Comments section have gone unanswered. I am done being patient. A writer is entitled to receive notice of acceptance or rejection within a reasonable period of time.

I still have received no communication about the article I submitted on October 7, 2018.

 
I still have received no communication about the article I submitted on October 7, 2018.

just try to understand that there is a reason for the delay 

while you wait, you may REcheck your article 

 

how much pay per article?

how many words do you require and what is the deadline of per article?

 

I found the answer to admin (machine translation from Russian to English) -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Write and earn in MQL5

Rashid Umarov , 2019.03.01 14:59

Hello.

Yes, indeed, there was a delay with the articles, but in any case we consider all the articles - if they are sent for review. I will look and accomplish your goal in the comments to the article. Your article was sent for review not so long ago, there were already others before it, therefore for so long. 

 
just try to understand that there is a reason for the delay 

while you wait, you may REcheck your article 

I did that, made a minor revision, and re-submitted the article. Now it is back in the "proofreading" status, instead of the "Your article is being checked by moderator" status.  Does that mean that after five months of waiting to be checked by a moderator, that my article is now at the back of the queue, as though it had just been submitted for the first time? I'm afraid that is what happened.

