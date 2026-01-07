Become an Author at MQL5.com! - page 13
It can take a while! Actually they are working on the update of MT5 (b1930..1966). You just have to be patient!
Hi moderator, I have written an article on artificial intelligence and neural networks implemented in mql5/4 from scratch since there is nothing similar done and I think it will be very useful for the community. When I read @Steven Brown's post, I worry that it will not be published in a short time.
I mean, I have many articles that implement neural networks from scratch and I would like to give the exclusivity of them to MQL5, but if this is taking so much time I will be forced to make the publications in other parts.
I still have received no communication about the article I submitted on October 7, 2018.
how much pay per article?
how many words do you require and what is the deadline of per article?
I found the answer to admin (machine translation from Russian to English) -
Rashid Umarov , 2019.03.01 14:59
Hello.
Yes, indeed, there was a delay with the articles, but in any case we consider all the articles - if they are sent for review. I will look and accomplish your goal in the comments to the article. Your article was sent for review not so long ago, there were already others before it, therefore for so long.
just try to understand that there is a reason for the delay
while you wait, you may REcheck your article
I did that, made a minor revision, and re-submitted the article. Now it is back in the "proofreading" status, instead of the "Your article is being checked by moderator" status. Does that mean that after five months of waiting to be checked by a moderator, that my article is now at the back of the queue, as though it had just been submitted for the first time? I'm afraid that is what happened.