How long does it take the moderator to proof read articles
Usually 1-2 weeks.
May I ask a slightly daft question: I assume one would use the "Add article" link, on the top right of the page, on the articles section, to write an article? Does the "Save" button save a draft or actually publish the article, in other words is it possible to write an article over a period of time in several drafts/passes?
What does the review process entail to be eligible for the advertised author's fee? Is the author's fee a "one-time-only" offer, or per article? Assuming submission of good quality articles on new subjects, is there a limit to how many articles one author can write in (i) a given time period, or (ii) in total, and still be eligible for the author's fee?
Are there any restrictions on subject matter at all, or is adopting a "common sense" approach sufficient?
It just saves the article. To publish it is a different procedure that is highlighted on the left panel. You can write and edit your article over a long duration.
It is a payment is per article, and a moderator will negotiate the value with you once you publish it for review. You may also request a review before it is totally complete, and they will discuss it with you based on your preliminary presentation and offer guidance on how you should proceed.
Based on my single experience so far, MetaQuotes offers more value for articles that are more code intensive and for subject matter not yet covered by any other articles.
You can write it in any of the languages supported by the website. Once reviewed and approved, it will be translated into the other languages.
New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community
MetaQuotes, 2012.06.06 08:58We present you a new article publishing system at the MQL5.community. In the new system, we have tried to make the whole process of article writing clear and comfortable by breaking it into several steps. At each step we will give you helpful advice and recommendations, a sort of distillation of the article writing experience. We hope that this article will help to answer many of your questions. You are welcome to send us new interesting materials that will make you popular among the visitors of the MQL5.community.
I have just answered
Where should I submit the paid article?
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/new