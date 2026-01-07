Become an Author at MQL5.com! - page 18

Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 
I wrote a very nice article, but I couldn't add it, can you help me?

 
Serdar Ebrisim #:I wrote a very nice article, but I couldn't add it, can you help me?

Explain in detail the issue you having. We can't help you if you don't explain what difficulties you are having. We can't read your mind nor see your computer.

 

Idea : Video incentive for subjects .

You want to promote a subject (right now its the machine learning libs) , let article authors know that if they record a video of the article in English , (and their native language optionally) you will pay extra for the article . Whether or not that video is sent to you (difficult) to upload to your dormant youtube channel , or they upload it themselves is another thing to consider but ,
you will have youtube traffic brought to the subject from someone who -obviously- understands it and your Seo engine will give the video a boost . So the best performer (seo , video) will always float the article up and you will get more traffic to your subject . The author gets more $ of course for their effort.

 
Rashid Umarov #:
Here are some topics for the articles:
  1. The Multicurrency Indicators in MQL5.
  2. Creating an Expert Advisor for a Trading on Several Financial Instruments.
  3. The Money Management systems for the Expert Advisors.
  4. Visualization in Expert Advisors.
  5. Creating and Publishing the Custom Trading Reports in MQL5.
  6. Integrating MQL5 with Data Processing Packages.
  7. Automatic Web-Publication of Trading Forecasts at Sites and Social Networks.
  8. Creating the Information Panels Using the Standard Library Classes.
  9. Example of Trading System, Based on Heiken-Ashi Indicator.
  10. Example of an Expert Advisor, Based on Bill Williams Trading System..
  11. The Custom Indicator, Calculated on the Customized Data.
  12. Example of Classical Indicator with a Numerous Intermediate Indicator's Buffers (10 and more buffers).
  13. The  ORDER_MAGIC and its Use in Several Expert Advisors for a Trading on the Single Instrument.
  14. The Recipes for the Optimal Calculation of the Indicators.
  15. MQL5: Testing and Using the Complicated Math Calculations in Expert Advisors and Scripts.
This list isn't comprehensive, if you have implemented a new interesing solutions in MQL5, you are welcome!

I whant to publish an article with mt5 for python (an EA with deep learning, machine learning, several indicatoros and socilators used as filters ... ), would it be interesting as an article?

 
Thats a really good Idea
 
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera #:
python

Do a search for python and AI like: https://www.startpage.com/do/dsearch?query=site%3Amql5.com+python+AI&cat=web&pl=ext-ff&language=english&extVersion=1.3.0

as there already exists quite a lot.

 
I've 3 years of content creation and article writing experience. It would be great if we could work together.
 
Shadow2028 #:
I've 3 years of content creation and article writing experience. It would be great if we could work together.
  1. The main purpose of the articles here is useful and good code (MQL5 or Python)!!
  2. If you have an idea, then search to see if it already exists: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles (Enter keywords, one by one, in the search field).
  3. Then you can click on on that web page and start the procedure ....
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".
