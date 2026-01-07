Become an Author at MQL5.com! - page 18
I wrote a very nice article, but I couldn't add it, can you help me?
Explain in detail the issue you having. We can't help you if you don't explain what difficulties you are having. We can't read your mind nor see your computer.
Idea : Video incentive for subjects .
You want to promote a subject (right now its the machine learning libs) , let article authors know that if they record a video of the article in English , (and their native language optionally) you will pay extra for the article . Whether or not that video is sent to you (difficult) to upload to your dormant youtube channel , or they upload it themselves is another thing to consider but ,
you will have youtube traffic brought to the subject from someone who -obviously- understands it and your Seo engine will give the video a boost . So the best performer (seo , video) will always float the article up and you will get more traffic to your subject . The author gets more $ of course for their effort.
Here are some topics for the articles:
I whant to publish an article with mt5 for python (an EA with deep learning, machine learning, several indicatoros and socilators used as filters ... ), would it be interesting as an article?
Do a search for python and AI like: https://www.startpage.com/do/dsearch?query=site%3Amql5.com+python+AI&cat=web&pl=ext-ff&language=english&extVersion=1.3.0
as there already exists quite a lot.
I've 3 years of content creation and article writing experience. It would be great if we could work together.