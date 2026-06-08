Multi instrument robot - page 3
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.14 07:58
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 17): Further preparation for real trading
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.04.15 15:48
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 18): Automating group selection considering forward period
We have implemented automation of the second stage of optimization using the forward period. Again, no clear advantages were identified. The task turned out to be much broader and required more time than we initially expected. In the process, many new questions arose that are still waiting for their turn.
We were able to see that if a forward period falls on an unsuccessful period of the EA's work, then we seem not to be able to use it to select good combinations of parameters.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.31 07:03
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 19): Creating stages implemented in Python
We accomplished the task and the hypothesis was confirmed. So, next looked at how we could improve the results of such automatic selection. It turned out that if we split the set of all single instances into a relatively small number of clusters and make sure that instances from the same cluster do not end up in it when selecting a group, then this will help not only improve the trading results of the final EA, but also reduce the time for the selection process itself.
To perform clustering, we used a ready-made library scikit-learn for Python, or, more precisely, the implementation of the K-Means algorithm. This is not the only clustering algorithm, but considering other possible ones, comparing and choosing the best one, as applied to this problem, was beyond the acceptable limits. Therefore, essentially the first algorithm that came to hand was taken, and the results obtained using it turned out to be quite good.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.04 07:00
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 20): Putting in order the conveyor of automatic project optimization stages (I)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.16 06:19
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 21): Preparing for an important experiment and optimizing the code
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.08 07:54
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 22): Starting the transition to hot swapping of settings
In the previous two parts of our article series, we made serious preparations for further experiments with auto optimization of trading EAs.In this new article, we will delve into the implementation of a new mechanism for loading parameters of final EAs, which should allow for partial or complete replacement of the composition and parameters of single instances of trading strategies, both during a single run in the strategy tester and when the final EA is running on a trading account.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2026.01.21 02:49
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 24): Adding a new strategy (II)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2026.04.08 16:21
Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 26): Informer for Trading Instruments
For almost the entire series, we worked with only one simple trading strategy, and only in the last parts, when the main features had already been implemented, we started considering adding a new trading strategy and using it as the main one. This example demonstrated the possibility of trying to unlock the potential of almost any trading strategy (if that potential really exists, of course).
Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 28): Adding a Position Closing Manager
The module is implemented as the CVirtualRiskManager class with methods for tracking balance, profit, and checking limitations. A profit-locking function is also provided: once the target is reached, all positions are closed and trading stops.