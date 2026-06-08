Multi instrument robot - page 3

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Buying or Selling all 7 pairs

Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.14 07:58

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 17): Further preparation for real trading

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 17): Further preparation for real trading

In one of the previous articles, we already turned our attention to the EA improvements necessary for working on real accounts. Until now, our efforts have been focused mainly on getting acceptable EA results in the strategy tester. Real trading requires much more preparations.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Buying or Selling all 7 pairs

Sergey Golubev, 2025.04.15 15:48

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 18): Automating group selection considering forward period

We have implemented automation of the second stage of optimization using the forward period. Again, no clear advantages were identified. The task turned out to be much broader and required more time than we initially expected. In the process, many new questions arose that are still waiting for their turn.

We were able to see that if a forward period falls on an unsuccessful period of the EA's work, then we seem not to be able to use it to select good combinations of parameters.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Buying or Selling all 7 pairs

Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.31 07:03

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 19): Creating stages implemented in Python

We accomplished the task and the hypothesis was confirmed. So, next looked at how we could improve the results of such automatic selection. It turned out that if we split the set of all single instances into a relatively small number of clusters and make sure that instances from the same cluster do not end up in it when selecting a group, then this will help not only improve the trading results of the final EA, but also reduce the time for the selection process itself. 

To perform clustering, we used a ready-made library scikit-learn for Python, or, more precisely, the implementation of the K-Means algorithm. This is not the only clustering algorithm, but considering other possible ones, comparing and choosing the best one, as applied to this problem, was beyond the acceptable limits. Therefore, essentially the first algorithm that came to hand was taken, and the results obtained using it turned out to be quite good.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Buying or Selling all 7 pairs

Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.04 07:00

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 20): Putting in order the conveyor of automatic project optimization stages (I)

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 20): Putting in order the conveyor of automatic project optimization stages (I)

In this series of articles, we are trying to create an automatic optimization system that allows finding good combinations of parameters of one trading strategy without human intervention. These combinations will then be combined into one final EA. The objective is set in more detail in part 9 and part 11. The process of such a search itself will be controlled by one EA (optimizing EA), and all data that will need to be saved during its operation is set in the main database.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Buying or Selling all 7 pairs

Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.16 06:19

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 21): Preparing for an important experiment and optimizing the code

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 21): Preparing for an important experiment and optimizing the code

In the previous part, we started working on putting in order the automatic optimization conveyor, which allows us to obtain a new final EA taking into account the accumulated price data. However, we have not yet reached full automation, as difficult decisions still need to be made about how best to implement the final stages. They are difficult because if we make the wrong choice, we will have to redo a lot. Therefore, I really want to save my efforts and try to make the right choice. And nothing helps in making difficult decisions as much as... postponing them! Especially if we can afford it.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Buying or Selling all 7 pairs

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.08 07:54

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 22): Starting the transition to hot swapping of settings

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 22): Starting the transition to hot swapping of settings

In the previous two parts of our article series, we made serious preparations for further experiments with auto optimization of trading EAs. 

In this new article, we will delve into the implementation of a new mechanism for loading parameters of final EAs, which should allow for partial or complete replacement of the composition and parameters of single instances of trading strategies, both during a single run in the strategy tester and when the final EA is running on a trading account.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Buying or Selling all 7 pairs

Sergey Golubev, 2026.01.21 02:49

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 24): Adding a new strategy (II)

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 24): Adding a new strategy (II)

We resume our work we started in the previous article. Let us remind you that after dividing the entire project code into the library and project parts, we decided to check how we can move on from the SimpleVolumes model trading strategy to another one. What do we need to do for this? How easy will it be? It goes without saying that it was necessary to write a class for a new trading strategy. But then some unobvious complications arose.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Buying or Selling all 7 pairs

Sergey Golubev, 2026.04.08 16:21

Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 26): Informer for Trading Instruments

Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 26): Informer for Trading Instruments

For almost the entire series, we worked with only one simple trading strategy, and only in the last parts, when the main features had already been implemented, we started considering adding a new trading strategy and using it as the main one. This example demonstrated the possibility of trying to unlock the potential of almost any trading strategy (if that potential really exists, of course).


 

Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 28): Adding a Position Closing Manager

Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 28): Adding a Position Closing Manager

In Part 12, we added a risk manager module to the multi-currency EA to limit daily and overall drawdown. It does not increase profits, but is critical to protecting funds in adverse conditions. It is based on prop trading rules with flexible settings: drawdown in currency, as a percentage of the balance, or from the start of the day.

The module is implemented as the CVirtualRiskManager class with methods for tracking balance, profit, and checking limitations. A profit-locking function is also provided: once the target is reached, all positions are closed and trading stops.
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 12): Developing prop trading level risk manager
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 12): Developing prop trading level risk manager
  • 2024.10.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the EA being developed, we already have a certain mechanism for controlling drawdown. But it is probabilistic in nature, as it is based on the results of testing on historical price data. Therefore, the drawdown can sometimes exceed the maximum expected values (although with a small probability). Let's try to add a mechanism that ensures guaranteed compliance with the specified drawdown level.
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