Export Data from MT5 to Excel?
Hi does anyone know of a programme/application to export the data on MT5 into an Excel spreadheet?
Write “the data” (what ever that is) into a CSV and import it into Excel.
You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help 2017.04.21
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help 2017.04.21
liammallin:
Hi does anyone know of a programme/application to export the data on MT5 into an Excel spreadheet?
Right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols - ..
and export.
If you need something special so there are something (from articles and CodeBase):
----------------
Articles
- MQL5 Cookbook: Writing the History of Deals to a File and Creating Balance Charts for Each Symbol in Excel - the article
- How to Prepare MetaTrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications - the article
- Using spreadsheets to build trading strategies - the article
CodeBase
- Export Indicator's Values - MT5 tool
- Export Positions History V1 - script for MetaTrader 5
- Export Deals History V1 - script for MetaTrader 5
- Live positions to csv - script for MetaTrader 5
- Export Calculated Prices & Indicator Buffers - script for MetaTrader 5
- Symbols to Excel - script for MetaTrader 5
- Export Summary Grouped by Symbols - script for MetaTrader 5
- Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days - script for MetaTrader 5
- VR Orders History MT5 Lite - script for MetaTrader 5
- DDE - Server - MT5 tool
