The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases - page 2
I know that most those cases (may be - all of them) are coming because of the following:
There is the other situation ... users are not going to provide any technical information for possible fixing. For example, they told - "I checked everything" but if I asked about details so - they did not confirm Community login with Metatrader journal, or they do not have Internet Explorer installed on computer, or they did not check the settings of IE, or they are using old builds of MT4 or MT5, or they are on Linux or on Windows XP, and more and more.
So, the conclusion was made as the following: no any assistance for any possible bug fixing in case the user do not provide the technical details for possible reproduce/fixing/assistance. The service desk is working on same way: no proofs from user = no bug = no fixing.
So, I am suggesting to you to come to all the steps once again and to check everything to find some possible decision/fixing.
As to me so I had similar issue, and I fixed it by myself by re-installing Internet Explorer on my computer.
I am making search now.
1. I opened MT5, and it is the build -
2. Use search -
Wow, I can actually search and navigate for different products, how weird is that?
Should I actually install Internet Explorer just to find specific products in the market?
Also look, no updates available there.
You still haven't logged into your MQL5 account with your victor_rai login!
Yes, you need to have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer for a smooth MQL5 Market experience.
You ask for advice, but you don't follow it!
Again, I have posted here before two pictures as proof that I can navigate through the Market tab for other different products just as I can navigate through the Search tab inside MetaTrader.
I have also posted proof that I have the latest stable build installed.
Being capable of finding products in the market tab has nothing to do whether I am logged in and you should know that.
It does not make sense to recommend the user to install Internet Explorer when I actually can use all the web resources available inside MetaTrader, but only specific products do not come up in the search results.
Telling the user to login to his account has nothing to do with the issue presented here. Read #10.
I deleted MetaQuotes folder from AppData/Roaming, downloaded the setup file from metatrader5.com and reinstalled the program.
With a new data folder and new install, the issue still persist. Certain market products doesn't come up in the search results of the Market tab.
Oh, but did you log in your MQL5 community account? Again, why should I? I am not even trying to install anything yet.
You don't understand, you must have Internet Explorer installed for that smooth experience. Hmm, It's already installed and works as it supposedly should be.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. thread - post #26
About the settings of Internet Explorer ...
Can you use your MT5 to send a messag er to someone with not a problem? To me for example (or to yourself) ...
If you can send a private message using MT5 (without pop-up security window from Internet Explorer) so it means the Internet Explorer is having correct settings -
Besides, your issue is the problem with your Windows (or problem with Internet Explorer) anyway. It is not MT5 issue.
There were two cases/issues which were similar with yours, and the users fixed it by themselves.
So, you can try to do same:
