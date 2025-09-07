The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And you posted screenshot about "Market Search fails".
Can you search "zigzag lines" instead of "zigzag lines MT5"?
Because when I search "zigzag lines MT5" so I found nothing -
But when I search "zigzag lines" so I can find zigzag lines MT5:
Besides, as I told you on my post - it is necessary to make a search on the top right corner of Metatrader, for example:
I mean: use search on the top right corner of Metatrader to find something in the Market tab.
As I already mentioned, I deleted the WHOLE "MetaQuotes" folder inside AppData/Roaming, which makes it pointless to try again deleting the "Community" folder.
And there is NO "blank page" issue in every case as you might be thinking, please pay more attention to what I am explaining here.
See the my following examples:
1. If I type the whole name for a specific indicator that I am looking for, as you saw in my screenshot attached, the results page does NOT show it.
2. If, for example, I type the name for a random indicator showing in the Top/Popular section of the Market tab, the search result appears normally AND I am also able to open it.
Hence there is no generic Internet Explorer "blank page" problem here.
Oi
Oi
So, the search option on the top right corner of Metatrader works.
Just click on this link to get this product on the Market tab:
----------------
1. Because if you make a search located in the Market tab here (Market tab search) -
so the Metatrader is looking for the products which already placed in your Market tab.
But the products are sorter in the Market tab based on the compatibility with your trading account, and this simple "Market tab search" is not able to find this product because of that.
2. But when we use "top right corner" search-
so the Metatrader is looking for everything and the "product is placed on the Market tab by using this "top right corner" search". That is why I am always use this "top right corner" search for the Market tab and for the Signal tab (I am not a coder so I am buying the products in the Market as well).
Incompatibility with your "trading account", are you sure about that?
Clicking in a search result from the "Search" tab, the link opens in my system default browser.
Incompatibility with your "trading account", are you sure about that?
Clicking in a search result from the "Search" tab, the link opens in my system default browser.
I already explained:
this "top corner search" and the "Market tab" search are different search.
And as I see - when we use "top corner search" so everything can be found.
It is for you and for me (I am having same issue with "Market tab" search and I do not consider it as the bug for example).
Example with the Signal tab (I think - it is same with the Market tab):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New to fx...how to subscribe to a signal on mt4 demo?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.15 17:16
And according to the signals in signal tab... so they (signals in Metatrader) are sorted accodring to the rating, and they are placed to your tab based on the compatibility with your broker's account.
...
And as I see - when we use "top corner search" so everything can be found.
Everything can be found, but don't get the option to purchase our install something from there.