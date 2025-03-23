Market Tab Error, show a blank page and missing option

New comment
 

Help

anyone experience this?

MT4 market tab is error , blank page and no option Expert, Indicator, Utilities, even my purchase is blank

 

 
Amos Eka Kurniawan:

Help

anyone experience this?

MT4 market tab is error , blank page and no option Expert, Indicator, Utilities, even my purchase is blank

 

Add https://*.mql5.com address to Trusted Sites in Internet Explorer and set the lowest security level for this zone.

then try next:

1. File - Open Data Folder. Click on Terminal - Community.
2. Please close the terminal.
3. Delete all *.dat files from C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\ folder.
4. Start the terminal and try once again.
 
Teemu Parkkunen:

Add https://*.mql5.com address to Trusted Sites in Internet Explorer and set the lowest security level for this zone.

then try next:

1. File - Open Data Folder. Click on Terminal - Community.
2. Please close the terminal.
3. Delete all *.dat files from C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\ folder.
4. Start the terminal and try once again.
And still works in April 2018 => thanks very much 
 

Worked to me just fine.

Thank you very much.

 
John Greydanus:
And still works in April 2018 => thanks very much 

Please help. I can't find the community\folder in my vps when I click on the open data folder.


Thanks

 
Ken Ching:

Please help. I can't find the community\folder in my vps when I click on the open data folder.


Thanks

Open Data folder, and go to Terminal folder - 


 
Sergey Golubev:

Open Data folder, and go to Terminal folder - 


Thank you Sergey. 

I was initially couldn't find the Community folder as it was showing this: 


I have uninstalled all the mt4 I have but it still the same thing when I reinstall it. 

Suddenly there's a hint pop up in my mind last night, I deleted all the MetaQuotes folders then reinstall the MT4 and I get the folder now!

Yes it works, and I am very happy because I have been frustrated for over a month..lol 


Thanks again

 

I deleted the .dat files in the folder community and it is working.


Thank you very much

 
Teemu Parkkunen:

Add https://*.mql5.com address to Trusted Sites in Internet Explorer and set the lowest security level for this zone.

then try next:

1. File - Open Data Folder. Click on Terminal - Community.
2. Please close the terminal.
3. Delete all *.dat files from C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\ folder.
4. Start the terminal and try once again.
Thank you very much
 
Hi I'm experiencing a blank page 
 
lizzy00:
Hi I'm experiencing a blank page 

you can try and reinstall you software and reboot your OS


maybe that will help fix the issue 

12
New comment