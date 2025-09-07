The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases - page 4
Everything can be found, but don't get the option to purchase our install something from there.
We can click on what we found, and purchase it (or install it if it was already purchased).
That is not true, that's why we go through the Market tab.
"top right corner box search" does not bring the button to download or buy.
I am not pretending. I downloaded and I bought many products using "top right corner box search" with not a problem at all.
The button to download/install or to buy is on the right of the Market tab (on the far right; at least for me, on my 5 computers with 2 locations with 4 MT5 instances).
It is not a problem at all.
That part is true, the rest I'm not so sure.
Try for yourself, type (for example):
In market tab you should get at least 5 results, but I am only getting 2 results.
Market tab search (not top right corner search - it is the Metatrader which I used to reply to this thread (I used "top right corner search" with this Metatrader so some products were placed to the Market tab because of that) -
So, for now - I selected one free indicator from the Market which is located on the last 49th page https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/free/page49?count=30 (free but almost last indicator) ... just an example.
Market tab search - nothing:
"Top right corner" search:
and I found it:
and I can download it now:
I do not understand ... which browser? to webpage?
Is it openning the Market webpage https://www.mql5.com/en/market ?
If yes so it is something wrong with your Internet Explorer settings.
You can try to find the reason by yourself related to the IE settings - for example, try to send a message using Metatrader's chat:
I am always checking Internet Explorer settings on this way (sending the message directly from Metatrader) with new computer, and if I can send a message with not a problem so the settings is fine (if not so some window will be appeared about something to do with IE settings).