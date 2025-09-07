The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases - page 6
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
I can not find a corresponding "puchased" tab in MT5, only in MT4. Where can I find it in MT5?
It is in Navigator now for MT5:
It is in Navigator now for MT5:
not seeing all my purchases on metatrader 4 platform after signing in except for one item only. anyone seen these or experienced such before? How do i get all my purchases to show on my terminal
All your purchases are on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxsensei1980/market (in case you used your username as fxsensei1980 to purchase).
And use this procedure -
As I do not have Mac computer so I can not practically help about where to find Data Folder of Metatrader in Mac.
But I found the following post -
Thank you so much.
I'd like to edit step 4 as it might help others based on the latest MACOS/MT4 updates...
4. Navigate to "Application Support" > "net.metaquotes.wine.metatrader4" > "drive_c" > "Program Files (x86)" > "MetaTrader 4".
Cheers,
So, the procedure may be the following:
You close Metatrader, after that - find Community folder (look at post #2 about how to find it on Mac), delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*, after that - start Metatrader, go to "My Purchases" in Metatrader, and you may see your purchase to install.
And you posted screenshot about "Market Search fails".
Can you search "zigzag lines" instead of "zigzag lines MT5"?
Because when I search "zigzag lines MT5" so I found nothing -
But when I search "zigzag lines" so I can find zigzag lines MT5:
Hi,
I have an issue thats a bit more complicated than this. And I'm wondering if there's any solution or anyone that can help.
The issue will be quite lengthy to explain. Its been months already and I totally have been working around the issue. Is it possible to DM you instead. Thanks
Hi,
I have an issue thats a bit more complicated than this. And I'm wondering if there's any solution or anyone that can help.
The issue will be quite lengthy to explain. Its been months already and I totally have been working around the issue. Is it possible to DM you instead. Thanks
no mind readers here. You will have to describe in much more detail -- your issue. And unless your issue is very close to the same issue as the original poster here, then, you need to open your own, new thread; otherwise moderators will complain.