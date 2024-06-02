Strategy tester report not found
In most of the cases - it is the EA which should be fixed.
There is some information related to it -
1. Strategy Tester Report not found - forum thread
2. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - the article
3. Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - blog post
- www.mql5.com
In most of the cases - it is the EA which should be fixed.
There is some information related to it -
1. Strategy Tester Report not found - forum thread
2. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - the article
3. Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - blog post
Even a basic EA attached cannot pass the validation today. This EA is just to place order at a particular time. I think there is some issues at the mql end. I read the forums and people also say so. I would request to get it checked at your end so that the users doen't face issues. Thanks.
Even a basic EA attached cannot pass the validation today. This EA is just to place order at a particular time. I think there is some issues at the mql end. I read the forums and people also say so. I would request to get it checked at your end so that the users doen't face issues. Thanks.
read post #2 (one user already reported to the service desk so - wait).
- 2023.02.27
- www.mql5.com
I think the problem is not on your side, the same here. Also doing tests with the previous version of the product and now it cannot be uploaded either
Strategy tester report not found
I think the problem is not on your side, the same here. Also doing tests with the previous version of the product and now it cannot be uploaded either
Strategy tester report not found
Same reply from me -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Strategy Tester Report not found
Sergey Golubev, 2023.02.27 13:26
- So, if it is bug in validator so the service desk will fix it;
- if it is not bug in validator - you should fix your EA to pass the validation.
Read post #2 (one user already reported to the service desk yesterday so - wait).
And I asked the service desk now.
But please note that last bug in validator for this issue was 2 and half year ago.
test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found
Similar issue from 26th Feb 2023 when arrange new EA into Market:
test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found
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Hello Community Members,
I was trying to publish my EA. It says
test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found How can this be solved. If it'a bug on mql then how can this be reported. Thanks