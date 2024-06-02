Strategy tester report not found

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Hello Community Members,

I was trying to publish my EA. It says 

test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found How can this be solved. If it'a bug on mql then how can this be reported. Thanks


 

In most of the cases - it is the EA which should be fixed.

There is some information related to it -

1. Strategy Tester Report not found - forum thread

2. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - the article

3. Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - blog post

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

In most of the cases - it is the EA which should be fixed.

There is some information related to it -

1. Strategy Tester Report not found - forum thread

2. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - the article

3. Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - blog post

Even a basic EA attached cannot pass the validation today. This EA is just to place order at a particular time. I think there is some issues at the mql end. I read the forums and people also say so. I would request to get it checked at your end so that the users doen't face issues. Thanks. 

Files:
test.mq4  3 kb
 
Shivam Gupta #:

Even a basic EA attached cannot pass the validation today. This EA is just to place order at a particular time. I think there is some issues at the mql end. I read the forums and people also say so. I would request to get it checked at your end so that the users doen't face issues. Thanks. 

So, if it is bug in validator so the service desk will fix it; if it is not bug in validator (if validator was "improved" for example) - fix your EA to pass the validation.
read post (one user already reported to the service desk so - wait).
Error during the update of Expert Meta 4
Error during the update of Expert Meta 4
  • 2023.02.27
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I have been trying to update my expert and put it on the site for 24 hours. Metatrader 5 was easily updated...
 

I think the problem is not on your side, the same here. Also doing tests with the previous version of the product and now it cannot be uploaded either

Strategy tester report not found

MQL5 forum
MQL5 forum
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: Forum on automated trading systems and strategy testing
 
Enrique Enguix #:

I think the problem is not on your side, the same here. Also doing tests with the previous version of the product and now it cannot be uploaded either

Strategy tester report not found

Same reply from me -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Strategy Tester Report not found

Sergey Golubev, 2023.02.27 13:26

  • So, if it is bug in validator so the service desk will fix it;
  • if it is not bug in validator - you should fix your EA to pass the validation.

Read post (one user already reported to the service desk yesterday so - wait).
And I asked the service desk now.

But please note that last bug in validator for this issue was 2 and half year ago.


 
also have the same problem: 

test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found

 

Similar issue from 26th Feb 2023 when arrange new EA into Market:

test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found

 
Same problem from MT4 section, but MT5 products works fine 
 
So is it normal now ?
 
Trying to upload a new EA.. and getting this error.. Even tried a very simple EA just to test the validator.. again the problem continues.. PLEASE FIX IT
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