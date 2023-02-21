Experts: Expert adviser Easy Robot - page 4
Can i use the EA on Gold
best way to find out - try it in strategy tester! remember to re-optimize settings as they are only good to go with EurUsd
I guess i will be using it only on EURUSD
well...default settings will not last forever and eventually you still need to perform an optimization for pair EurUsd. It's nothing hard to do,if you just follow the range(start/step/stop) guide for each setting #6,7,9 that needs to be optimized it's all fine, it's only three settings. Do it on a short period like 3 months or so 😉 on 'Every tick' time frame H1
Yes I reduced my lot size to be 0.01 and TP to be 10pips and SL to be 40pip, is that okay
how could i possible know that? If you change default settings they are not valid anymore and setting 'whatever you like' is not a proper way and you probably will suffer losses. I didn't instruct you to change anything in defaults unless it's needed! By needed it's recommended to re-optimize when presence of losses tends to be greater than profits....
So to be clear, use defaults! The only settings you can change as you like is risk assessment settings
Hi Kenneth,
By any chance what does this means? "EasyRobot EURUSDy,H1: Trailing stop modify error SELL - errcode 130" It's running this error for almost every second under the EXPERTS Tab below.
Running at default values as instructed.
Stop loss is to close to current price. I'll check this problem and make an update 😉
Version 1.02 available
What's been done?