Hi Bro,

Your EA saves me from continues loss, but Today (Friday) it's not taking any trade automatically. Have you programmed the EA like not taking on Friday
 
no

 

good morning

i just attached EasyRobot on all my charts in o.o1 lot cfd on real account

just amazing, no drawdown, on xauusd he start in positive,

so i attached on all my charts and very little drawdown on the pair just for start,

but global balance for the total trades open is positive,

what kind of indicator or system do you use please ?

thank you again for this great job.

 
Hello,

Thank you, glad you like it and having use of it. It's simple and not any kind of rocket science;

er_entry 

 

I do not know but seems like the robot got some error and cannot run on the mt4 because I have just downloaded it and after trying to run it for a test it did not even strart

 
can the robot be placed on any pair
 
I can't see the face on the graph eur/usd 1h
 
