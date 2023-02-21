Experts: Expert adviser Easy Robot - page 8
Hi Bro,
no
good morning
i just attached EasyRobot on all my charts in o.o1 lot cfd on real account
just amazing, no drawdown, on xauusd he start in positive,
so i attached on all my charts and very little drawdown on the pair just for start,
but global balance for the total trades open is positive,
what kind of indicator or system do you use please ?
thank you again for this great job.
Hello,
Thank you, glad you like it and having use of it. It's simple and not any kind of rocket science;
I do not know but seems like the robot got some error and cannot run on the mt4 because I have just downloaded it and after trying to run it for a test it did not even strart