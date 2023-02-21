Experts: Expert adviser Easy Robot - page 3
I went out of my way to give you props, man. Why so hostile?
Ok, so I must have missed that bit in the description. I supposed that explains my issue. Thanks for your help!
do what suits you best but when people don't bother to read a simple description i can only come up with three word 'Lazy' 'Blind' or 'Don't give a sh**'
Hostile? i simply explain how it works and if you call that hostile fine by me 😁 what do you expect, would tell you my life story or what.....
Ok, that's fair. I mean, the assumption is fair. It's wrong, in this case, but it's fair. I actually had read the description... probably a week or so ago. I didn't really remember that it said it was for H1 charts until you reminded me.
And if you didn't mean it to be hostile then I guess I just read you wrong. From my perspective, it felt a little... angry? Maybe that's a better word.
Anyway, like I said in the first place, I think it's rad you've shared so many EAs on here. And you're here, answering stupid questions like mine – so kudos for that, too.
Cheers,
V
no hard feelings, you're welcome and yes of course i'll need to answer questions like your's and many others, still tho i have free source codes available and by not supporting them would not be such proper behavior from my side like simply ignore all questions....
It's just that all information most likely available in the description and more can be found by posted questions followed by answers, it's a bit if 'interest' to take a look what's been written.
Have a nice day
Cool EA !!!
Expert adviser Easy Robot:
Author: Kenneth Parling
Awesome EA !!! Thanks.
Nice that your are having success with it 😉👍 and as i wrote in the description 'It was never mentioned in this presentation or anywhere else that this is a some kind of holy grail ea....you may find good settings and maybe treat it like it would be.'
Wish you all the best
I loaded the robot using default settings (Auto lots = TRUE and Risk % =2) onto a EURUSD H1 chart in my demo account. Account balance is $5,000. Two percent of $5,000 is $100. The robot opened a trade with a 64.7-pip stop loss and lot size 0.10. Shouldn't the lot size have been 100 / 64.7 / 10 = 0.1546, rounded to 0.15? In other words, the robot acted as if Auto lots were set to FALSE.
Risk assessment simplified- Trade with 'Auto lots' or 'fixed lots'
what makes you think this this risk assessment uses dynamic position sizing?
Simply look at the code and you have your answer - It's simplified and does not do so and if you want that make your own changes, it's free source code you know....You don't get everything for 'Free'
Why are the variables are different in your report? What is the variable risk of 100%? Did you change the EA?
What leverage did you use please? Thanks