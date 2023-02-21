Experts: Expert adviser Easy Robot - page 7

New comment
 
Pankaj S:
This is working only on demo account not in real account

Wrong! Works on any account type,real or demo but only on time frame H1(60min)!

 
So what is are the parameters this script is actually using to open a trade? I'm going through the code and I cannot tell. I've tried it out and it just automatically sells the pair right when I apply it to a chart. Seems like im doing something wrong?
 
Bradley Robertson:
So what is are the parameters this script is actually using to open a trade? I'm going through the code and I cannot tell. I've tried it out and it just automatically sells the pair right when I apply it to a chart. Seems like im doing something wrong?

go through again....and you'll find this;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BarSignal()
  {
//---
   if(iOpen(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0) < iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0))
      SendBuy(Ask,FetchLots(),TakeFactor,StopFactor);
//---
   if(iOpen(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0) > iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0))
      SendSell(Bid,FetchLots(),TakeFactor,StopFactor);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

which is quite self explanatory to your question...

 
How can I get this Robot?
 
professorgome:
How can I get this Robot?

Top left of the first post.

 

Hello,

i would like to know with which currencies this EA is suitable.

 
Massimo Rasetti:

Hello,

i would like to know with which currencies this EA is suitable.

only way to find out....test it!

 

not showing lot size changing . how to active it ?


not showing lot size changing . how to active it ?

 
Hapuarachchi Maura Widushaka Hapuarachchi:

not showing lot size changing . how to active it ?


Lot size is internal;

er_lot

 
God bless you for this.
12345678
New comment