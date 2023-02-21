Experts: Expert adviser Easy Robot - page 2
Hello - I installed the EA but keep getting the frown on the smiley face in the upper-right of my screen.
Lots are set right, but don't see an 'on' button -
Any ideas?
I also have the 'Allow Live Trading' checkbox checked (in the Common tab), but still can't get it to work.
I might have to change it from the EUR/USD default you speak of, from EUR/USD to USD/MXN -
How do I do that, too?
(Seems like it would do that automatically, too, just as the lots are automatic).
Hello - I installed the EA but keep getting the frown on the smiley face in the upper-right of my screen.
Lots are set right, but don't see an 'on' button -
Any ideas?
Why would you 'change' from EUR/USD to USD/MXN when default adviser settings only work to trade EURUSD with....
How about allow *Auto Trading' in your terminal, that is your 'On' button to let expert adviser trade in your terminal
To all of you that don't know to correctly install and activate this robot in your terminal, here's a giude;
Step 1 : First you need to download this robot, this illustration shows how it's done from the website
Step 2 : Now you need to install the .mq4 file you just downloaded into your terminals experts folder and you put the file in File/Open Data Folder/MQL4/Experts. Restart terminal or use editor to compile the file.
Step 3: Allow 'AutoTrading' in your teminal
Step 4: Open up EURUSD H1 chart
Step 5 : Drag'n drop 'Easy Robot' on to chart
Step 6 : Make sure you allow 'Live Trading' adviser menu
Step 7: You are now finished
Hello, This is Peddrag on toro I followed the steps to download the EA easy robot into my MT4 platform and I got it into my indicators but when I drag on to the EURUSD H1 chart it does not open any box. I wanted to change the traded lots to 0.01 to start with, and I don´t know if it would work. Can you please tell me what I have to do?
Thank you very much
Please open your eyes and read what i type in previous post #14 and post # 2 regarding risk assessment!
of course nothing works when you put the file in indicators directory, what else did you expect...a miracle maybe?
correct folder is File/Open Data Folder/MQL4/Experts
Hi,
First wanted to thank you for all the work you've shared here. I'm a programmer and I understand how much time & effort goes into producing quality code. And many programmers would not have the guts to put themselves out there the way you have.
I'm new to this platform, and I'm betting that's why I'm having this problem. I am trying to use the "trailing stop" feature, and I see the message:
EasyRobot USDCHFi,M1: Trailing stop modify error SELL - errorcode 130
Any idea what I've done wrong to be seeing this message? I'd really appreciate any help I can get.
Cheers,
Vince
Hi,
First of all i can't see if you use default settings or you have changed them all as i'm not a mind reader plus this robot as it's stated in the description works on higher time frames and in this case with defaults you use it on EURUSD H1. Who instructed you to use it on USDCHF M1? Not me!
Attention!
Version 1.01 upgrade available, what's been done?
◽ Period checking - This robot is designed to trade H1 charts and a period checking function now alerts user if traded chart period is wrong!
I went out of my way to give you props, man. Why so hostile?
Ok, so I must have missed that bit in the description. I supposed that explains my issue. Thanks for your help!