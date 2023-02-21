Experts: Expert adviser Easy Robot

New comment
 

Expert adviser Easy Robot:

Fully operational ea for real/demo accounts or educational purpose

Expert adviser Easy Robot

Author: Kenneth Parling

 

hello, thanks a lot  for the robot  but how can we modify the volume of lots please? 

 
isn't that quite obvious how to do? 

easy_robot risk

 

HELLO ,I hawe some error


020.05.14 19:04:49.779 EasyRobot EURUSD,H1: Not enough money for Sell 0.04 EURUSD Error code=134


How to fix it ?

Demo account with 10 000.00 aud

 thanks


 
You are using a low leverage account to test this EA, try to decrease your risk setting or login with a larger leverage account in MT4.

 

Sorry not understand clearly.

Can You give me more details  please ? 

Witch setting  to use on real $1,000.00 account.

Your EA looks with many promising trading 

Thanks

 
as Eleni described for you;

You are using a low leverage account to test this EA, try to decrease your risk setting or login with a larger leverage account in MT4.

i would suggest you use a margin calculator to find out the right risk for your account and balance as non of us (me or Eleni) can see from a distance what type of account you have. There are several calculators available simply by using a search engine.
 

Thank you anyway 

I'm totally lost

I'm not expert in programming

Thank you anyway 

 
what's 'I'm not expert in programming' got to do with your account type and funds? Nothing!

Simply change your current account leverage or open up a new with higher leverage else fund your existing one to cover the margin requirements for traded lots

 

Hello,

This is really good.  I was wondering if you have something similar for the mt5 platform?


thanks

 
Amy1234:

Hello,

This is really good.  I was wondering if you have something similar for the mt5 platform?


thanks

Hi,

Nice you like it, sorry no i don't have that.

