Experts: Expert adviser Easy Robot
hello, thanks a lot for the robot but how can we modify the volume of lots please?
hello, thanks a lot for the robot but how can we modify the volume of lots please?
isn't that quite obvious how to do?
HELLO ,I hawe some error
020.05.14 19:04:49.779 EasyRobot EURUSD,H1: Not enough money for Sell 0.04 EURUSD Error code=134
How to fix it ?
Demo account with 10 000.00 aud
thanks
HELLO ,I hawe some error
020.05.14 19:04:49.779 EasyRobot EURUSD,H1: Not enough money for Sell 0.04 EURUSD Error code=134
How to fix it ?
Demo account with 10 000.00 aud
thanks
You are using a low leverage account to test this EA, try to decrease your risk setting or login with a larger leverage account in MT4.
Sorry not understand clearly.
Can You give me more details please ?
Witch setting to use on real $1,000.00 account.
Your EA looks with many promising trading
Thanks
Sorry not understand clearly.
Can You give me more details please ?
Witch setting to use on real $1,000.00 account.
Your EA looks with many promising trading
Thanks
as Eleni described for you;
You are using a low leverage account to test this EA, try to decrease your risk setting or
login with a larger leverage account in MT4.
Thank you anyway
I'm totally lost
I'm not expert in programming
Thank you anyway
Thank you anyway
I'm totally lost
I'm not expert in programming
Thank you anyway
I'm not expert in programming
what's 'I'm not expert in programming' got to do with your account type and funds? Nothing!
Simply change your current account leverage or open up a new with higher leverage else fund your existing one to cover the margin requirements for traded lots
Hello,
This is really good. I was wondering if you have something similar for the mt5 platform?
thanks
Hello,
This is really good. I was wondering if you have something similar for the mt5 platform?
thanks
Hi,
Nice you like it, sorry no i don't have that.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Expert adviser Easy Robot:
Fully operational ea for real/demo accounts or educational purpose
Author: Kenneth Parling