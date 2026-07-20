Will Brokers Close MT4 Soon? - page 2

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@Michael Charles Schefe #: And what does it mean by "volume based"? ...  So that image could be very misleading, and could even be "sponsored" by someone *hint*hint* haha.

There is a logo in the top-left. Look them up and find out about them, and then read the full article.

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

traders don't have crystal balls

😅😂🤣

 


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