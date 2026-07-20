Will Brokers Close MT4 Soon?
- What are the differences between MT4 and MT5 platform, is their really a necessity to migrate?
- Problem to connect MQL5 account on MT4
- Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ?
So, ask your broker please.
Bro there is no rocket science to know it's AI generated post to ask a question in English which is not my first language. I could have ask the question to ai also but I want to know what real traders think about it and what could be time line we can expect for this.
You need to ask your Broker!
NOTE-1: traders don't have crystal balls, so have no way of knowing.
NOTE-2: for more than 50% of members//forum users here English is a second foreign language, so better use your brain plus google-translator - not AI.
There are no "new" MT4 brokers. The MT4 trade server software license has been unavailable for sale for a very long time. There are only critical updates to the existing licenses.
EDIT: This has been the case since July 2018 where the following is written in the broker's section of the "metatrader4.com" website (which you can verify on the Wayback Machine)...
EDIT2: There are however newer "grey-label" brokers that are just creating front-ends for existing broker groups. However, many of these "grey-label" brokers are not the most reputable, and some broker groups have even lost their MetaQuote licenses completely for breaking the licensing agreements.
- www.metatrader4.com
There are no "new" MT4 brokers. The MT4 trade server software license has been unavailable for sale for a very long time. There are only critical updates to the existing licenses.
EDIT: This has been the case since July 2018 where the following is written in the broker's section of the "metatrader4.com" website (which you can verify on the Wayback Machine)...
As far as I known, and has been reported in several news websites, that practice goes against the original license agreement, and MetaQuotes has been cracking down on those "brokers", so their lifetime is limited.
Some brokers started to stop MT4.
How much time will it take for most of them to do it ? Who knows.
we'll compare this at the end of '25 (heehee)
And what does it mean by "volume based". volume in english could mean a few things. As traders we would assume that it is volume of trades and lots that were traded. However, brokers will care more about the volume of traders and accounts that are on the platforms, than the lots that were traded, right? They will want to keep all traders that are on both platforms, not just the ones on mt5.
So that image could be very misleading, and could even be "sponsored" by someone *hint*hint* haha.
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