Will Brokers Close MT4 Soon?

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Will Brokers Close MT4 Soon?

Hello, fellow traders!

I’m seeking your insights on something that has been on my mind recently. As we know, MT4 has been the go-to trading platform for years, trusted by millions of traders worldwide. However, with the increasing popularity of MT5 and brokers gradually encouraging traders to migrate, do you think brokers might eventually decide to discontinue MT4?

The reason I’m asking is that I’m planning to invest a significant amount soon, and my trades usually remain open for extended periods. If brokers decide to close MT4 while I have active positions, it could create complications for me in terms of transitioning accounts or adjusting my trading setup.

I understand that MT4 is still widely used, but the possibility of it being phased out concerns me. Have any of you faced similar thoughts or issues? Are there brokers who have hinted at such a move? How are you planning to manage this potential challenge, if at all?

Your opinions and experiences would be highly valuable. Looking forward to hearing from you all!

Best regards,

Fx
 
no. It has been without official support for years and years, and new brokers continue to support and trade with mt4.
 
As far as I understand - the MT4 is supported by the brokers for now (and the brokers are deciding about to continue this support or not).
So, ask your broker please.
 
Bro there is no rocket science to know it's AI generated post to ask a question in English which is not my first language. I could have ask the question to ai also but I want to know what real traders think about it and what could be time line we can expect for this.

10 years 50 years or never?
 
Hozeifa M Haji #:
Bro there is no rocket science to know it's AI generated post to ask a question in English which is not my first language. I could have ask the question to ai also but I want to know what real traders think about it and what could be time line we can expect for this.

10 years 50 years or never?

You need to ask your Broker!

NOTE-1: traders don't have crystal balls, so have no way of knowing.

NOTE-2: for more than 50% of members//forum users here English is a second foreign language, so better use your brain plus google-translator - not AI.

[Deleted]  
@Michael Charles Schefe #: no. It has been without official support for years and years, and new brokers continue to support and trade with mt4.

There are no "new" MT4 brokers. The MT4 trade server software license has been unavailable for sale for a very long time. There are only critical updates to the existing licenses.

EDIT: This has been the case since July 2018 where the following is written in the broker's section of the "metatrader4.com" website (which you can verify on the Wayback Machine)...

EDIT2: There are however newer "grey-label" brokers that are just creating front-ends for existing broker groups. However, many of these "grey-label" brokers are not the most reputable, and some broker groups have even lost their MetaQuote licenses completely for breaking the licensing agreements.
MetaTrader 4 for brokers
MetaTrader 4 for brokers
  • www.metatrader4.com
Setting up a brokerage business is easier than it seems. A powerful and time proved trading platform is half the battle, and MetaTrader 4 is exactly the platform you need. Typical tasks of any broker, such as account management, processing of trades and transmitting quotes, are executed in MetaTrader 4 with high efficiency. In addition, the...
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

There are no "new" MT4 brokers. The MT4 trade server software license has been unavailable for sale for a very long time. There are only critical updates to the existing licenses.

EDIT: This has been the case since July 2018 where the following is written in the broker's section of the "metatrader4.com" website (which you can verify on the Wayback Machine)...

Yes but some brokers are reselling licences 
[Deleted]  
Hozeifa M Haji #: Yes but some brokers are reselling licences 

As far as I known, and has been reported in several news websites, that practice goes against the original license agreement, and MetaQuotes has been cracking down on those "brokers", so their lifetime is limited.

[Deleted]  

MT4 vs MT5 market share (past and future prediction) ...


 

Some brokers started to stop MT4.


How much time will it take for most of them to do it ? Who knows.

 
Fernando Carreiro #: MT4 vs MT5 market share (past and future prediction) ...

we'll compare this at the end of '25 (heehee)

And what does it mean by "volume based". volume in english could mean a few things. As traders we would assume that it is volume of trades and lots that were traded. However, brokers will care more about the volume of traders and accounts that are on the platforms, than the lots that were traded, right? They will want to keep all traders that are on both platforms, not just the ones on mt5.

So that image could be very misleading, and could even be "sponsored" by someone *hint*hint* haha.

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