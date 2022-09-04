Changing lot size for a signal
Thanks William,
i still didnt understand from your answare if i can raise the lot size,
i need to change it because it doesnt worth for me to trade 0.01 lots on a 10,000 usd account.
i like this signal and want to work with it, just to raise the amount and it will work fine for me
i have the same problem with another signal that im working with, its to low lot size
maybe there is a way to change the code of the script of the signal or to create a new signal or to do something else that it would be higher lot size
i must raise it otherwaise its doesnt worth to work with those signels.
please someone help me:)
I cant set any parameters to the signal
i just upload the signal and use it, there is other signals that i use wich i have the same problem of changing the lot size
i thoght that there is a possibility of properties which i can put their other lots number but their isnt
i tried to change the lot size throw the tools--option--size by default but it doesnt change the lot size at the signal
What part of "Make your account balance 25x what the signal provider has" was unclear? You chose the signal.
You've setup your preferences for the signal subscription in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab.
If you've already put in the: Use no more than ... 95% of deposit, there is nothing else you can do to increase your lot size (95% is the maximum you can use).
The lot size is calculated automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.
Make sure that you've done everything as its described below:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
im still lookig for solution for this problem, it is very bad caculation of the plattform to use margin of 1,000usd-2,000usd on a 100,000usd account, i want to manage my own risk and the plattform doesnt let me, a huge amount of capital is on the sidelines and i cant use it for trading, it doesnt worth to trade like this, very strange and not logic plattform rule:(
please help me someone who have knowledge in programing or an idea of how can i raise and decide my own risk for this signal and for other signals i use.
thanks.
Increase your leverage, you should use the same leverage as the signal provider if you would like to increase your lot size.
