Signal disable message
Hi
I have a signal subscription running on a vps on mt4. When I log in to this account, the journal tab says
2019.08.13 05:43:12.139 'XXXX': Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
2019.08.13 05:43:12.139 'XXXX': Signal - 'Name of signal' for 'loginName' subscription found, 2019.09.05 expiration, disabled
does that mean the copying did not happen on the vps?
The reason for this question is that I noticed a trade on the Signal Trading history but not on my account.
Anyway, when I enable as requested and right click on the vps name and do Synch, then login to a different account and come back to it again I see the 2 messages above.
Could some on please explain if there is something wrong and how to fix it?
Thanks
This is your MT4 terminal journal and not your MQL5 VPS journal.
Don't confuse them, when you are synchronized correctly with your MQL5 VPS, your VPS server journal (right click on your MQL5 VPS server) must say: synchronization finished succesfully or signal enabled.
When you use a MQL5 VPS server the signal copying is done on the virtual server and not locally in your MT4/5 platform, so you shouldn't check your local journal (like you did).
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Hi
I have a signal subscription running on a vps on mt4. When I log in to this account, the journal tab says
2019.08.13 05:43:12.139 'XXXX': Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
2019.08.13 05:43:12.139 'XXXX': Signal - 'Name of signal' for 'loginName' subscription found, 2019.09.05 expiration, disabled
does that mean the copying did not happen on the vps?
The reason for this question is that I noticed a trade on the Signal Trading history but not on my account.
Anyway, when I enable as requested and right click on the vps name and do Synch, then login to a different account and come back to it again I see the 2 messages above.
Could some on please explain if there is something wrong and how to fix it?
Thanks