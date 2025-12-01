MT4 DDE feed problem

hi

my mt4 is set to send the data via dde to excel. excel workbooks i recalculated every 5 seconds. now for soem strange reason dde stops aftre each horu and mt4 stops to update the prices - I am on a demo account  is this a known bug??? after i restart mt4 and excel all starts to work fine and the stops AGAIN!

 

If it is the broker's issue (you are on demo account with some broker, right?) so change the broker (there are a lot of the brokers proposing the demo accounts).

This is a common issue? have you met teh same problem? has anyone here? DOES DDE LINK STOP ON ITS OWN SOMETIMES?
 

Just in case anyone comes here searching for a fix when the DDE is broken, read below for my fix, hope it helps someone with similar problem.

Had a problem re-emerge in late 2025 with DDE from MT4 being broken with Excel, have spent ages trying to fix it with countless uninstalls and re-installs - finally discovered that it was the latest Microsoft Office365 Build that has broke DD - Version 2512 Build 19525.20000.

I rolled back to version 2510 Build 19328.20244 and all is working fine again.

