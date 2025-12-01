MT4 DDE feed problem
If it is the broker's issue (you are on demo account with some broker, right?) so change the broker (there are a lot of the brokers proposing the
demo accounts).
Please find the general information about -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2011.11.23 07:17
Excel
Systems and tools
- Working with Excel (tools, indicators, conversion ...) - the thread
- Forex data converters thread
- MULTI FIBO CALCULATOR with DDE off course - the thread
- FX risk calculator with DDE - the thread
- Excel Spreadsheet to simulate cost averaging strategies objectively - the thread
Articles
- MQL5 Cookbook: Writing the History of Deals to a File and Creating Balance Charts for Each Symbol in Excel - the article
- How to Prepare MetaTrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications - the article
CodeBase
- Export Indicator's Values - MT5 tool
- Export Calculated Prices & Indicator Buffers - script for MetaTrader 5
- Export Summary Grouped by Symbols - script for MetaTrader 5
- Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days - script for MetaTrader 5
- VR Orders History MT5 Lite - script for MetaTrader 5
- DDE - Server - MT5 tool
- History Dump CSV with heat map for Excel analysis - MT4 tool
- MS Excel: Data Exchange and Management - MT4 tool
- Export to Excel in Real Time - MT4 tool
- MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox (Set of Indicators) MT4 - COT in Excel
- Export Trades to excel - MT4 script
- Converting hst-files into csv files - MT4 tool
Just in case anyone comes here searching for a fix when the DDE is broken, read below for my fix, hope it helps someone with similar problem.
Had a problem re-emerge in late 2025 with DDE from MT4 being broken with Excel, have spent ages trying to fix it with countless uninstalls and re-installs - finally discovered that it was the latest Microsoft Office365 Build that has broke DD - Version 2512 Build 19525.20000.
I rolled back to version 2510 Build 19328.20244 and all is working fine again.
my mt4 is set to send the data via dde to excel. excel workbooks i recalculated every 5 seconds. now for soem strange reason dde stops aftre each horu and mt4 stops to update the prices - I am on a demo account is this a known bug??? after i restart mt4 and excel all starts to work fine and the stops AGAIN!